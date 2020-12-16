Hobbled Hurricanes lose ACC opener 70-55 to Pitt despite debut of transfer Olaniyi

Miami Hurricanes guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) drives the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on December 16, 2020. adiaz@miamiherald.com

An NCAA ruling that granted instant eligibility for transfer players could not have come at a better time for the University of Miami men’s basketball team.

It came at 5 p.m. Wednesday, exactly one hour before tipoff for the Hurricanes’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Pitt. Five Miami players – four starters -- were injured and unavailable, leaving just six scholarship players. The new rule allowed Stony Brook transfer guard Elijah Olaniyi to make his debut, but that wasn’t enough.

Miami struggled from the perimeter and free throw line and lost 70-55 to the Panthers.

The Hurricanes went 5-of-24 from three-point range (21 percent) and made just 52 percent of their free throws. Over the past three games UM has shot 9-of-60 (15 percent) from three-point range. They were also outrebounded 43-29.

“We’re struggling so bad in every category,” said a dejected UM coach Jim Larranaga. “We can’t make shots. Can’t make free throws, threes. You just can’t win games not making open threes and free throws.”

Larranaga said with all the injuries, players are taking on bigger roles than usual and putting too much pressure on themselves.

The five players who sat out were Chris Lykes (left ankle), Kameron McGusty (right hamstring), Rodney Miller Jr. (left groin), Earl Timberlake (right ankle), and Sam Waardenburg (left foot, out for season).

Olaniyi started and played 37 minutes. He went 2-for-12 – missed all seven of his three-point attempts – and finished with seven points. He had three assists and two steals.

Isaiah Wong led Miami with 21 points. Anthony Walker added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Harlond Beverly had nine points but went 3-for-11.

“We just have to get back to the gym and shoot better,” said Walker.

Larranaga said he hopes to get Lykes and Timberlake back in practice after Christmas. In the meantime, the shorthanded Canes (3-2) face Jacksonville on Saturday in a non-conference game.

Pitt was led by Ithiel Horton (18 points), Au’Diese Toney (15), and Justin Champagnie (10 points, 9 rebounds), who was coming off back-to-back 20-point, 20-rebound games. The Panthers are 5-1.

Erjavec cleared to play for UM women

The UM women’s team also celebrated the NCAA ruling, as junior transfer Karla Erjavec was granted immediate eligibility.

Erjavec, a member of Croatia’s national team, will have three years of eligibility with the Canes because of the NCAA decision to allow winter sport athletes to return for an additional season of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oh my, this is some of the best news that I’ve gotten lately,” Erjavec said. “This means so much to me. After the whole year and everything I’ve been through, this is an opportunity I’m so excited to take on. Thank you to everyone that helped and supported me up to this point. It’s only up from here. Let’s freaking go.”

Erjavec joined the Canes after starting two seasons at the University of Wyoming. She averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in 53 appearances.

“Like many coaches, I want to celebrate the NCAA’s decision,” coach Katie Meier said. “It’s a wonderfully positive outcome and especially meaningful for Karla. Basketball has been a place where she can feel grounded and find her joy. The opportunity to play in games will mean the world to her and it will mean a lot to our team. I couldn’t be happier for such a deserving player.”