Expected but painful: Miami Hurricanes jumped by UNC in playoff rankings after blowout

It was nice while it lasted, but after Saturday’s 62-26 blowout of Miami by North Carolina, the Hurricanes knew what was coming.

Miami (8-2, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) plunged 8 spots Tuesday night from No. 10 to No. 18 in the next-to-the-last College Football Playoff rankings, while UNC (8-3, 7-3) rose two sports from No. 17 to No. 15 — making it all but official that should one-loss CFP No. 3 Clemson beat undefeated No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the ACC Championship, the Tar Heels would likely play in the Jan. 2 Capital One Orange Bowl.

However, should Notre Dame defeat Clemson for the second time this season, the Tigers might drop out of the top four that advance to the playoffs and could instead play in the Orange Bowl. That, in turn, could still put the Canes in either the Cheez-It Bowl against a Big XII opponent Dec. 29 in Orlando or the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Jan. 2 against a Southeastern Conference team in Jacksonville.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will reveal its final rankings on Sunday, when teams will learn their bowl destinations. The Orange Bowl is obligated to take the highest ranked ACC team (that is not in the playoffs) in the final CFP rankings.

The top four CFP teams remained the same: No. 1 Alabama (10-0), Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC), Clemson (9-1, 8-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (5-0).

The Gators (8-2), who were No. 6 in last week’s CFP rankings, lost to unranked LSU (4-5) but surprisingly fell only one spot Tuesday to No. 7.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl Dec. 30 in Charlotte or the Military Bowl Dec. 28 in Annapolis would still be possibilities for Miami, but the coronavirus pandemic will likely have conferences attempting to place their non-New-Year’s-Six-bound members in bowls that are closer to home.

Rounding out the CFP top 10 are No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1), No. 6 Iowa State (8-2), No. 7 Florida (8-2), No. 8 Georgia (7-2), No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0) and new No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2).

This story will be updated.