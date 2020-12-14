Miami signing day primer: UM expects to sign most of class, but one key target is waiting

The Miami Hurricanes are still reeling from and reflecting on one of the worst losses in program history. Coach Manny Diaz is optimistic, however, the 62-26 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels won’t affect Miami’s outlook for the early signing period, which begins Wednesday.

Diaz said Saturday he didn’t expect the class to fall apart and he told WQAM on Monday he talked with every player in the Hurricanes’ Class of 2021 within 90 minutes of the blowout’s conclusion.

“Those guys were all in,” Diaz said on “The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz.” “It was great to hear all those players say, Coach, we’re ready to get in here and get to work. Some of them are a month away from enrolling and showing up to campus.”

It sets the No. 19 Hurricanes up for a good day Wednesday. Miami currently holds 20 oral commitments in the Class of 2021, giving the Hurricanes the No. 11 class in the country, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. With 24 spots available, Miami (8-2, 7-2 Atlantic Coast) could come close to filling its 2021 recruiting class this week and move into the top 10.

Palmetto Panthers Brashard Smith (1) looks for way to escape a tackle during the FHSAA Class 8A state semifinal football game against Osceola Kowboys on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Traz Powell stadium in Miami ANDREW ULOZA FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Are all Miami’s commits signing?

All but two of the 20 players committed to the Hurricanes have said they expect to sign in the early signing period this week.

The only two exceptions are a pair of seniors from Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, although it’s possible both could decided to Wednesday. Chaminade-Madonna plays in the Class 3A championship Wednesday, but Lions coach Dameon Jones told the Miami Herald some of his players will fax in their letters of intent from Tallahassee before their game.

Three-star defensive tackle Allan Haye said in November he was unsure whether he’d sign, but was leaning toward locking in Wednesday. Four-star running back Thad Franklin told 247Sports last month he plans to wait until the new year.

Another Miami commit will also play in a state championship Wednesday: three-star kicker Andres Borregales and Hialeah Champagnat Catholic play in the Class 2A championship at Doak Campbell Stadium. Champagnat Catholic coach Hector Clavijo told the Herald his players will sign from Tallahassee, too.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Unlike in a typical year, most schools won’t host any sort of signing ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. Miami Palmetto — with five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor and four-star wide receiver Brashard Smith slated to sign with the Hurricanes — is a notable exception, as it will hold a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at nearby Evelyn Greer Park in Pinecrest. Plantation is also holding an off-campus ceremony for four-star wide receiver Jacolby George at noon at Smitty’s Wings in Fort Lauderdale.

None of the Hurricanes’ commits are a threat to flip Wednesday.

The latest on Miami’s targets

Miami’s top target entering Wednesday is, without question, Jake Garcia. The four-star quarterback from Grayson in Loganville, Georgia, decommitted from the USC Trojans on Dec. 3 and the Hurricanes are the favorites to land the elite prospect, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Miami also remains in the mix for uncommitted four-star cornerbacks Damarius McGhee and Markevious Brown. Pensacola Catholic’s McGhee is slated to make an announcement at 4 p.m. and Brown, who’s originally from Pahokee and played the last three seasons at Bradenton IMG Academy, will make his pick at 3 p.m. at Pahokee High School.

The Hurricanes have also been trying to flip Ja’Den McBurrows from the Michigan Wolverines. The three-star cornerback from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas plans to sign, but St. Thomas Aquinas isn’t holding any sort of formal signing event.

“We still think we’ll add a corner here shortly,” Diaz said.

There’s also one huge long shot left on the board: Maason Smith. The five-star defensive tackle from Terrebonne in Houma, Louisiana, has the Hurricanes in his top five and plans to make his announcement at 4:30 p.m.

One major target isn’t making a decision this week, though, and it’s probably good news for Miami. Austin Barber, a three-star tackle from Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, told the Herald on Sunday he plans to wait until the traditional National Signing Day to make his decision after he landed a scholarship offer from the Hurricanes last Monday after he decommitted from the Minnesota Golden Gophers last month.

What recruits could be left?

Even if Miami signs all 20 of its committed prospects, Garcia and a cornerback, the Hurricanes will be left with two more spots open in the 2021 class.

Miami will be able to continue chasing Barber and adding another defensive back — either a high school prospect or a transfer — will be paramount.

“Probably maybe even another one after the turn,” Diaz said.

McBurrows, who isn’t early enrolling, could potentially wait until Signing Day to make a final decision and the same could be true for Tar’Varish Dawson. The three-star cornerback from Lehigh Acres Lehigh is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers, but could hold off on signing following Auburn’s decision to fire coach Gus Malzahn.

Either way, the Hurricanes will have one more defensive back to target into 2021. Terrion Arnold, a four-star safety from Tallahassee St. John Paul II, is waiting until NSD to make his decision, although he left Miami out of his top five Dec. 1.