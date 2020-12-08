UM, without Lykes, rallies from down 20 to beat Purdue 58-54 in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) looks to pass around Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) and guard Isaiah Thompson (11) in the first half during an NCAA menÕs basketball game at the Watsco Center on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Coral Gables, Florida. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes faced their tallest task of the season without their diminutive star guard Chris Lykes, fell behind by 20 before halftime, but rallied for a 58-54 win over visiting Purdue in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

UM scored just 14 first-half points, the worst scoring half for Miami since joining the ACC while Lykes watched from the bench. They shot a dismal 1-of-17 from three-point range.

Despite the early struggles, the Hurricanes never panicked. They regrouped during intermission after a pep talk from freshman Matt Cross, transfer Nysier Brooks and injured seniors Lykes and Sam Waardenburg.

“It was a tale of two halves,” UM coach Jim Larranaga said. “The first half, we pretty darn good defensively and terrific in the second half. But we were totally out of sync offensively in the first half.”

They came out determined to share the ball better in the second half, chipped away at the lead, and pulled out the victory with clutch plays by Kam McGusty and Cross in the closing minutes.

McGusty led the Canes with 18 points, including a pair of free throws with 1:36 to go to give UM its first lead since the opening minute. Another pair of McGusty free throws sealed the win with three seconds to go.

“We were too stagnant in the first half, we didn’t do a good job with our game plan, but we challenged each other at halftime to share the ball and trust each other,” McGusty said. “Matt was the first to say something. I was proud of him, a young guy to step up like that. Then all the seniors put their two cents in. It was a big step for us as a team.”

Cross, thrust into the starting lineup when Sam Waardenburg injured his knee before the opener, came through for the third game in a row. He showed poise that belies his youth, following up a layup with a critical tip in that got UM to within one point with two minutes to go. Cross finished with seven points and five rebounds.

“Matt didn’t take a shot in the first half, didn’t hit a three in the game, yet down the stretch I really like having him in because I think he knows how to win,” said UM coach Jim Larranaga. “He’ll make a good defensive play, hit an open man for easy shot, got two layups. He’s really a solid performer, and only a a freshman.”

Harlond Beverly had nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Isaiah Wong added 11 points.

Lykes, a Preseason All-ACC honoree, sat out the game with a left ankle injury sustained Friday against Stetson. In that game, the senior had the first 20-point, five assist outing of his career. His status going forward is day-to-day.

Even with Lykes, the Canes would been challenged against a Purdue team that features 7-4 and 285-pound freshman center Zach Edey and 6-10 forward/center Trevion Williams. As if there were not enough to deal with, Purdue junior point guard Eric Hunter returned to the lineup after missing the first four games due to a knee injury.

The Boilermakers dominated from the opening whistle, racing to a 15-1 lead – seven of the points coming from freshman Brandon Newman. Purdue made seven of its first 12 shots while Miami missed seven of its first eight.

UM had no answer for Edey, who made the Canes’ big men look medium-sized. He came off the bench and scored six points in a row and ended the night with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Hunter added 11.

The Boilermakers held Miami to 5-of-22 shooting from the field in the first half, including 0-for-10 from beyond the arc. Purdue also controlled the boards, outrebounding Miami 22-12.

Miami scored nine unanswered points after intermission, and Purdue went on a streak of its own to widen the lead.

But the Hurricanes offense came to life. They clawed back with an 14-2 run that cut the Boilermakers’ lead to five points with seven minutes remaining and kept chipping away. UM went ahead 55-51 on a three-point McGusty play.

The Hurricanes (3-0) are back home Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast University.