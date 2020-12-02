Miami Hurricanes head trainer Vinny Scavo hit hard by COVID-19, released from hospital

Vinny Scavo, the popular, well-loved head trainer at the University of Miami, posted a heartfelt message Wednesday afternoon on Facebook after being hit hard by COVID-19 and admitted Nov. 27 to the University of Miami Hospital.

Scavo, 61, is the first football staffer other than coach Manny Diaz to announce he was recuperating from COVID-19.

“I got out of the hospital last night,’’ Scavo, associate athletic director for athletic training, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday. “I was diagnosed the Tuesday after we got back from the Virgina Tech game on Nov. 14.

“I was doing OK, but last Friday, after Thanksgiving, it really got bad. I couldn’t bear it anymore and the doctors came to my house. I was so sick. They took me to the hospital.

“I still feel a little weak and sore, but I’m breathing better and my oxygen levels are getting back to normal. I’m going to miss my first game in a long time,’’ Scavo, who hopes to be back by the end of the season, said of UM’s road game at Duke in Durham, North Carolina.

“I’m so thankful to Coach Diaz and the coaching staff and administration and football players. Even parents were calling and wishing me well. I’ve been so overwhelmed.’’

Scavo said he has no idea how he contracted the virus, other than to say, “We do the best we can, but it’s out there.’’

Facebook post

Scavo’s Facebook post, which had more than 100 comments and hundreds of “likes” after only about 30 minutes, illustrated how tough it has been but how thankful he is for his progress from the virus.

“15 days ago I tested positive for COVID19,’’ he wrote. “I was doing good considering that you don’t know what this virus is going to bring . On my 11th day in quarantine I just couldn’t get any better or turn the corner. Thanks to Dr. Lee Kaplan and Dr. Tom Best. Not only are they my Physicians but my friends. They got me to the University of Miami Hospital just in time to help me.

“I was treated with the Greatest of care by some of the best Doctors and Nurses around. Thank you Joe Felice and your Great staff of dedicated professionals who literally saved me from going the wrong way.

“Thank you to Coach Diaz, The Administration and all the coaches and staff who called everyday and prayed for me. We are Family.

“The players and staff who reached out to me everyday, Love you guys. I’m so Blessed to have such Great people in my Life . I want to thank the Best Athletic Training staff in the country for making it easier for me to get well by running the show I so much missed . You guys are the Best!! I can’t Thank you enough.

‘Tough’ without visitors

“It’s tough when you can’t have visitors and you’re alone but knowing your family is there and my wife and kids were not far away. I love my family so much . Pastor Mike thank you for the prayers and keeping me focused on my health.

“Hopefully soon I’ll be be back doing what I love , taking care of the Best Football team in the country. Thank you all so much . I’m so Blessed to have you all in my life. God Bless you all!!!”

Scavo is known throughout South Florida as a caring, gregarious man who always seems to have a smile on his face — that is, when he’s not tending to injured athletes.

Before he returned to UM (he was the Canes’ baseball trainer from 1984 to 1987), Scavo served as the director of sports medicine services and the head athletic trainer at the UM Miller School of Medicine. He also worked with the New York Yankees (1981-83) and the Florida Marlins (1992-96), as well as several South Florida high schools and other organizations.

In March 2014 after a football practice, Scavo was tapped into UM’s Iron Arrow Honor Society, the highest honor that can be attained at the school.