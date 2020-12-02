Miami Herald Logo
UM women’s basketball game against Stetson canceled due to Hatters’ COVID-19 case

The University of Miami women’s basketball home game against Stetson, scheduled for Sunday, was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Hatters’ program.

The Hurricanes are 2-0 after back-to-back home victories — 74-58 over Jacksonville and 81-39 over University of North Florida. Their next game is Thursday night against Florida Atlantic University and they play No. 22 Syracuse on Dec. 10, followed by Duke Dec. 13.

Miami’s men’s team plays Stetson on Friday and Purdue on Tuesday.

