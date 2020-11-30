How a key veteran has responded to benching. And UM’s new offense pays off in recruiting

Through the first half of the season, Al Blades Jr. was looking like one of the Miami Hurricanes’ most improved players.

As an unquestioned starter for the first time, the cornerback grabbed two interceptions in Miami’s first three games and broke up six passes in its first five. Opponents were targeting Blades a ton, but the junior mostly stood up to the tests.

Since then, opponents have kept picking on Blades and he hasn’t held up as well, beaten for long catches against the Virginia Cavaliers and North Carolina State Wolfpack, prompting the Hurricanes to finally make a change against the Virginia Tech Hokies. On Nov. 14, Miami gave Te’Cory Couch his first career start in place of the veteran corner.

“I’m sure it’s tough,” defensive coordinator Blake Baker said, “but he’s responded very well.”

The No. 9 Hurricanes last updated their depth chart Nov. 16 and Couch was officially listed ahead of Blades as the starter opposite fellow cornerback DJ Ivey. While the COVID-19 issues within the program leave lineups in major flux, Couch has played well enough to assure himself a starting spot even when the entire secondary is at full strength, as it was in Blacksburg, Virginia.

In each of Miami’s past two games, Couch recorded at least a half sack and half tackle for loss in the fourth quarters of narrow wins. In the 25-24 win against Virginia Tech, Couch hauled in his first interception in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. The sophomore also had a game with three passes defended earlier this year against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The contrast in recent performances has made it difficult not to turn to Couch, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an easy to decision to make. Blades is the son of a former Hurricanes star and has been a game day captain since his freshman season. Like Couch, Blades was an Under Armour All-American pegged a future foundational piece on defense, which makes this a new hurdle for one of the best leaders on the roster.

“The guy likes to compete regardless of his circumstance and that’s a huge credit,” Baker said. “Not all guys are wired that way. I’ve been impressed with the way Al’s responded and I think we’ll see more of the same this week.”

Blades’ benching also underscores a deeper issue for Miami: the lack of depth at cornerback.

Blades, Ivey and Couch have played nearly all the snaps at corner this season since fellow cornerback Christian Williams decided to transfer in September. Behind those three, the Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast) have only freshmen Isaiah Dunson and Marcus Clarke at cornerback, and no true corners orally committed in the Class of 2021.

If another cornerback begins to struggle, there’s not many other places to turn, unless Dunson and Clarke progress quickly.

Said Baker: “Both of those guys are really starting to develop.”

Plantation High School wide receiver Jacolby George (1) before a high school football game against Western High at PAL Football Stadium Complex in Plantation, Florida, on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Miami’s new offense aids recruiting

The early signing period is less than three weeks away and Miami is in position to lock up most of a potential top-10 recruiting class in December.

The Hurricanes hold 21 commitments and their class ranks No. 12 in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, with 14 blue-chip or All-American recruits.

Of those 14, at least eight project as offensive players once they get to Coral Gables. Part of coach Manny Diaz’s thinking when he decided to move to a spread offense was the potential for it to help out on the recruiting trail with most high schools playing a spread-style offense.

“I think it has,” Diaz said.

Most notably, Miami holds commitments from three four-star wide receivers, all from South Florida. All three — Miami Northwestern’s Romello Brinson, Plantation’s Jacolby George and Miami Palmetto’s Brashard Smith — committed before Rhett Lashlee coached a single game with the Hurricanes and have seen the offensive coordinator fulfill his promise.

“They were told, and I think that just shows the personalities and the relentlessness of the recruiters we have on that side of the ball,” Diaz said. “You like to see our players’ trust being rewarded and saying, Yeah, it’s going to look like this, and then the season comes and it does look like this. And everyone in the building — and I think our recruits — knows that it’s not even anywhere near what it’s going to be with what we feel we can be offensively.

“I think that’s been one of the great storylines of the year.”