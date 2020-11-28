Miami Hurricanes’ third consecutive game (at Wake Forest Dec. 5) postponed (COVID-19)

The Miami Hurricanes felt unbelievably fortunate to get their first eight games played.

Then everything started to fall apart.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday night that the University of Miami’s game scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 5, at Wake Forest, has been postponed because of “positive [COVID-19] tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing with the Wake Forest football team.’’

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC), who were ranked 10th last Tuesday in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, already had their games last Saturday (Nov. 21) and this weekend (Nov. 28) postponed because of a Miami coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak included Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who announced on Nov. 20 that he tested positive.

Per UM, the ACC is trying to find potential opponents for the Hurricanes next weekend, but it’s too soon to know for sure what will happen. Florida State, for example, has missed its last two games, the most recent against Virginia on Saturday, because of an outbreak in the FSU program. If FSU couldn’t play its game next week at ACC-member Duke, the Blue Devils might be an option for the Hurricanes.

UM already had to reschedule its final three games of the season — the Dec. 5 at Wake game, Dec. 12 home against North Carolina and Georgia Tech at Miami to end the regular season.

Now it’s anyone’s guess what will transpire, especially because UM has suffered its own COVID-19 outbreak and testing next week would prove whether or not the Hurricanes would have enough players to compete even if Wake were fine.

This story will be updated.