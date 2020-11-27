What to watch for as UM men’s basketball team opens season Sunday vs. North Florida

The University of Miami men’s basketball team enters its 2020-21 season opener Sunday against the University of North Florida with many questions.

Will point guard Chris Lykes will live up to expectations? Who will replace forward Sam Waardenburg, lost for the season with a knee injury? How big of an impact will transfer Nysier Brooks have? How good are freshmen Earl Timberlake and Matt Cross?

But the most pressing question is: Will the Hurricanes rebound and defend better than they did last season? If they do, they could be one of the most improved teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. If not, they will have a tough time improving on their 7-13 conference record from last season.

Miami’s defense ranked 14 out of 15 ACC teams last season with 73.2 points allowed per game and a minus-4.1 rebounding differential.

Coach Jim Larranaga and his staff have been focusing on defense even more than usual in the buildup to the season.

“To be very frank, they have to defend and rebound much, much better to really compete,” said ACC Network commentator Dalen Cuff, who has been a close observer of the Hurricanes program. “They have a ton of offensive talent, are outstandingly coached, but defending and rebounding is what their season’s going to be made or broke on.

“Nysier Brooks is going to have to be really good. He’s going to have to be a physical, high-energy guy and presence inside because rebounding is a big issue. I love Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly and how they progressed offensively. Their defensive side has improved, but the question remains how much it has improved?”

ACC Network announcer Luke Hancock played for Larranaga at George Mason University before transferring to Louisville. He knows firsthand how much the coach values defense. He agreed with Cuff that Miami’s defensive struggles are the top priority.

“Their backcourt will be fine, Sam is a big miss, and the transfer gives them a piece they haven’t had,” Hancock said of Brooks. “He’s athletic, a 7-footer who averaged almost 10 points and eight rebounds at Cincinnati. I remember my freshman year playing for Coach L at George Mason and the priority he put on defense. They were abysmal on the defensive end last year, surprisingly bad.”

Hancock said he spoke to UM associate head coach Chris Caputo, who told him he was encouraged by what he has seen from the Canes in the offseason.

“They’re excited with the mix of guys they have,” Hancock said. “They really like Earl Timberlake, feel he will be a really solid lefty, physical guard. To replace Waardenburg, they need Deng Gak and Anthony Walker to be a little more efficient on the offensive end and bring tenacity on defensive end. This is a team that can make a big jump this year. They did not look very good on the defensive end last year.”

Everyone seems to agree that Brooks, 23, will be the X-factor. He refers to himself as “a glue guy” and already displayed leadership skills last season, while sitting out per transfer rules. He is vocal on and off the court, and his teammates are listening.

Forward Kameron McGusty said of Brooks: “He is one of those guys every good team has. A guy that brings energy every day and is always trying to help the team. Has played in college for three years already, so he has experience. He will mesh us together. He’s our energizer. It is a blessing to have him.”

Center Rodney Miller added: “Nysier is a big, vocal leader. He’ll be a presence in the paint, and that’s what we need. Last year we struggled on the boards and he’ll definitely help us. We should have a strong inside force this year.”

The coronavirus pandemic has limited the preseason preparation, as scrimmages, exhibition games and preseason tournaments were canceled. Miami’s first true rehearsal was an intrasquad scrimmage last weekend.

“Not having scrimmages or exhibition games is a huge loss, especially for a team like Miami with so many new pieces,” said Cuff. “You think you’re doing well until you go out there in a scrimmage and get popped in the mouth. Normally, you get a chance to say, `Oh, we need to work on this,’ or “That guy may be more of a gamer. We didn’t see it at practice, but he really showed up when the lights were on for scrimmage or exhibition.’ Nobody can do that learning this year.”

The first real test will be Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Watsco Center.