Podcast: Where D’Eriq King’s latest ranks in Miami history. And buy or sell the WR play?

The Miami Hurricanes had never seen a performance like the one D’Eriq King put together last Friday against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

His five touchdown passes were tied for second most in a single game in Miami history. His 430 passing yards were eighth most Hurricanes history. He ran for 105 yards to become the first Miami quarterback to pass the single-game 100-yard threshold.

He did it all while leading the Hurricanes to a 44-41, come-from-behind victory in Raleigh, North Carolina. The redshirt senior guided Miami out of a 10-point hole in the fourth quarter to earn an impressive road win in regulation. There’s a real case to be made it was the best performance ever by a Hurricanes quarterback.

David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, wade into the debate on the newest episode of the Eye on the U podcast. Even if it’s not the best, we can agree on one thing: King is unlike any quarterback No. 9 Miami has ever had.

There’s lots more to get to after the Hurricanes’ thrilling win at Carter-Finley Stadium. Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast) finally won after a bye week! The wide receivers might really be good now! The defense wasn’t great, but it made big plays when it mattered and held North Carolina State to just 6 yards in the fourth quarter!

Ultimately, there are reasons for concern and reasons for optimism, but King smooths over everything heading into a game Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

On a less fun note, we wrap things up by talking about the rising COVID-19 case count across the country and how it’s affecting college football. Already, five Top 25 teams won’t play this weekend because of COVID-related issues. For the first time since the season began, the season feels like it might be hanging on by a thread because of the coronavirus pandemic.