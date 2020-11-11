Could D’Eriq King really return for 2021? ‘We’re a little too early’ to know, Diaz says

A pipe dream has lingered above this entire thrilling Miami Hurricanes season. Their turnaround from Independence Bowl participant in 2019 to Atlantic Coast Conference contender in 2020 has largely been fueled by quarterback D’Eriq King and his superstar-level production.

Because King is a redshirt senior and playing like an All-American, conventional wisdom dictates his first season in Coral Gables will also be his last. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, makes it so this isn’t his only possible course of action. The NCAA granted every single player an extra year of eligibility, meaning King could return for a sixth season of college football next year.

Since he’s not considered a no-brainer first- or second-day pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there has always been the possibility — however slim — King could decide to come back to Miami in 2021.

Coach Manny Diaz said it’s too early to seriously have those conversations, though.

“We just played our seventh game. I think we’re a little early in the season for anybody to really know exactly what they’re going to do,” Diaz said. “It’s coming, it’s there, it’s a good question to ask, but we’re not quite there yet.”

Still, it’s an important question for him to consider, too. If King returns, the No. 9 Hurricanes will have a considerable amount of leeway to ease in a quarterback of the future. If King leaves, Miami will likely either have to turn to redshirt junior N’Kosi Perry, freshman Tyler Van Dyke or a transfer at quarterback.

Diaz insists the Hurricanes’ decision-making at quarterback will be independent of King. Miami knows it might not know King’s decision until early next year, after high school players have already mostly signed and transfers have started to pick out new homes.

Diaz put it simply: The Hurricanes are still going after high school quarterbacks. All-American quarterback Jake Garcia, whom Diaz could not mention specifically because of NCAA rules regarding the discussion of recruits, remains a top target.

“We feel comfortable with those guys competing for the spot, we are certainly looking to still sign a high school quarterback and then, as we talk about, every year we’re going to explore a way to improve our football team if it’s needed in the transfer market,” Diaz said. “It’s so wide-open right now ... but the most certain thing I can tell you to all the questions you asked is we are certainly recruiting a high school quarterback and we certainly like the guys that we have in our quarterback room beyond D’Eriq.”

UM's tight end Brevin Jordan (9) flexes after scoring a first quarter touchdown with offensive linemen Corey Gaynor (65) as the University of Miami host Florida State University Seminoles at Hardrock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Brevin Jordan’s status still uncertain

Miami (6-1, 5-1 ACC) was without 10 players for undisclosed reasons in its 44-41 win against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, and several of those were important contributors, including one of its true stars on offense.

Brevin Jordan missed his third consecutive game Friday, and Diaz said he couldn’t provide any update on the star tight end’s status for Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies. It’s a bit of a departure for Diaz, who said Jordan was “healthy” on Nov. 2 after the receiver missed the prior two games with an apparent right shoulder injury.

While the Hurricanes’ policy this year is not to disclose when a player tests positive for the coronavirus or is sidelined because of contact tracing, a source told the Miami Herald most of the absences Friday were because of COVID-related issues.

“I don’t want to get into the individuals because if we talk about Brevin we have to talk about everybody that’s on the not-available list, but there is hope that he can be back and that’s the truth,” Diaz said. “That’s really all I can say at this point.”

The other nine players unavailable for undisclosed reasons last week were Van Dyke; tight end Dominic Mammarelli; offensive lineman John Campbell Jr.; defensive lineman Elijah Roberts; linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.; and wide receivers Xavier Restrepo, Michael Redding III and Keyshawn Smith. Offensive lineman Issiah Walker Jr. was also unavailable as he continues to await clearance from the NCAA to play after he transferred from the Florida Gators in May.

Campbell is listed as a co-starter at left tackle, Restrepo, Redding and Smith are all listed among nine co-starters at wide receiver, and Restrepo is also a co-starting punt returner. Van Dyke is the Hurricanes’ third-string quarterback.

Navaughn Donaldson is also continuing to make progress in his return from offseason knee surgery. The offensive lineman traveled with Miami to Raleigh, North Carolina, and Diaz said he’s participating in more drills during practices.

“Navaughn is getting closer to coming back. We are able to up the drills that he’s been in,” Diaz said. “I don’t have a definitive time to say it’s this Saturday, next Saturday, but we’re getting to that point, which is good.”