Star tight end Brevin Jordan ‘healthy’ as Hurricanes get set for North Carolina State

Brevin Jordan is healthy and ready to return to the lineup Friday when the Miami Hurricanes face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The star tight end is healthy after mising the last two games because of an injury, Manny Diaz said.

“Brevin is healthy, like what we expected for this game,” the coach said.

Jordan was Miami’s leader in catches, receiving and receiving touchdowns when he went down with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury in the second half of the Hurricanes’ blowout loss to the No. 1 Clemson Tigers last month.

No. 11 Miami listed the receiver as questionable for each of its next two games against the Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Cavaliers, but held him out for both of the victories. With the bye week providing Jordan an extra week to get ready, the Hurricanes (5-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) expect to have him against North Carolina State.

Without Jordan, Miami scored a total of just 40 points in two games, and the passing game particularly struggled against Pittsburgh. The junior still ranks second on the team with 243 receiving yards, is tied for second with 18 catches and is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns.

Fellow tight end Will Mallory started in Jordan’s place in each of the past two games, catching a pair of touchdowns against the Panthers and totaling 109 receiving yards on four catches.

Diaz declined to provide an update on the six freshmen who missed the Hurricanes’ 19-14 win against Virginia for undisclosed reasons, but a source told the Miami Herald the Hurricanes are currently dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., safety Brian Balom, and wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Michael Redding III were all unavailable against the Cavaliers, and a source told the Herald on Saturday the number of Hurricanes in quarantine is now well beyond the six who were unavailable for Miami’s last game.

The Hurricanes’ policy is not to disclose whether players have tested positive or been exposed to the coronavirus, and players can be placed in isolation either because of a positive test or close contact with someone who has tested positive.

