UM’s ‘best’ performer on offensive line might surprise you. Five other O-line updates

There are now 125 pounds more of baby-faced University of Miami sophomore offensive lineman Zion Nelson to appreciate than when he was a high school freshman playing football in Sumter, South Carolina — and about 75 pounds more than his days as a 235-pound high school senior.

This year the 6-5 Nelson is listed as 312 pounds. His athleticism and agility were often overlooked because he took plenty of grief for being raw and regularly beaten as a rare freshman to start all 13 games at left tackle. After all, the UM offensive line allowed nearly a nation-worst 51 sacks in 2019. Now, after six games played and two starts at left tackle (Florida State and Virginia) and one at right tackle (Pitt), turns out Nelson is playing better than anyone else, according to position coach Garin Justice.

But that likely won’t make UM fans much happier, because the Canes’ offensive line has clearly regressed the past few weeks, especially with run blocking. UM’s rushing game has pretty much been stymied. In the pass-blocking realm, UM’s offense allowed only three sacks the first three games and has since allowed another 14 the past three.

UM regresses

“One hundred percent we have not had our best couple weeks,’’ conceded Justice this week, as the Canes (5-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took advantage of an open week to prepare for a game at North Carolina State (4-2, 4-2) on Friday night, Nov. 6. “It’s been a combination of a few things. Clemson and Pitt were two very good run-stopping defenses. The other thing that happens throughout the season is you get so much worried about game plan, game plan, game plan, scheme, scheme, scheme [that] now you look back and your fundamentals slip.’’

Justice said Virginia last week “didn’t do anything crazy,’’ but “just, hey, we don’t take a good step here or guys’ eyes are wrong and before you know it you have a bad day and you’re not running the ball well.’’

The bye week, Justice said, allows the players to address individual and collective issues.

Zion Nelson news

As for Nelson, who also filled in at right tackle when usual redshirt senior starter Jarrid Williams (6-6, 308) hurt his right hand, it appears for now he has overtaken former 6-5, 310-pound redshirt sophomore starting left tackle John Campbell.

“Throughout his past month of playing games he’s probably been our best performer on the offensive line and has kind of solidified himself as the guy we want to try and move forward in that position,’’ Justice said. “It’s our job to make sure we reward the best five guys who we think are practicing and doing the best, and right now Zion is doing the best.”

The other starters are 6-4, 300-pound Corey Gaynor at center and sophomore Jakai Clark at left guard and junior DJ Scaife at left guard.

Updates on other linemen:

Jalen Rivers update

▪ Freshman Jalen Rivers, listed as 6-5 and 325 pounds, is progressing very well and Justice said he’s moved around at guard and tackle but coaches see him likely in the end as a tackle. Along with Nelson, Justice said Rivers has made “noticeable improvement every single week.

“He’s pretty close to possibly breaking that lineup,’’ Justice said. “The thing we always say with Jalen is whenever he does enter that lineup, you may not see him leave until the day he decides to leave Miami. That’s how strongly we feel about him.’’

▪ Senior Navaughn Donaldson, who is still recovering from major knee surgery, “is getting closer’’ to be able to practice with the team. Currently he’s only in some controlled, noncontact drills, but seems more and more unlikely that he will play this season. “He’s a guy that possibly could get cleared by the end of the year but at the same time he’s a big man coming off a knee injury,’’ Justice said. “We want to make sure we’re really delicate with how we bring him back and make sure he’s set up for future success.’’

Walker, Washington, ElGammal

▪ Issiah Walker, the 6-5, 290-pound freshman who transferred from Florida to Miami in May and graduated from Miami Norland, is “fully allowed to practice’’ and “is a very, very talented guy,’’ Justice said. “He probably needs a year development just from fundamentals, techniques, getting acquainted to college life.’’

▪ Chris Washington, the 6-7, 300-pound freshman from Nashville, “has been prepping right tackle’’ and “is in more of a developmental role.”

▪ Adam ElGammal, a 6-4, 310-pound redshirt freshman out of Christ the King in Queens, New York, “injured himself in July,’’ Justice said. “He missed all of August and a significant part of September so we just got him back two weeks ago and started shuffling him into scout team. I like Adam’s size. Adam has got some ability. But as far as reps and things like that he really hasn’t had an opportunity to flash.’’