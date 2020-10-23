Podcast: How good is this Miami offense really? And where does this defensive line rank?

The Miami Hurricanes turned heads for three weeks with an explosive offense in the first games of the season, took a beating from the Clemson Tigers and finally bounced back to secure a solid — albeit uninspiring — win against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.

It all leaves us with one big question: What the heck do we make of Miami as the midpoint of the college football season approaches?

It’s the question we try to answer on the latest episode of the Eye on the U podcast as David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, take stock of the No. 11 Hurricanes through three games.

As expected, we spend a lot of time talking about the Hurricanes’ revamped offense. We’ve seen the highs of a 500-yard game against the Florida State Seminoles, the lows of a 210-yard dud against No. 1 Clemson and now the in between of a 331-yard performance against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium. What is this offense really?

Ultimately, it’s whatever D’Eriq King can make of it, which makes his recent underwhelming play even more concerning. After a dominant first three weeks, the quarterback is just 28 of 59 with 343 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions since, and it’s time to ask questions about whether he can be the consistent passer the Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) have been searching for.

We’re still bullish on the Hurricanes, though, and they will have a chance to show off their offensive ceiling again Saturday when they host the Virginia Cavaliers in Miami Gardens.

One thing we are certain about: This defensive line is incredible. We dedicate the back half of this episode to raving about defensive linemen Quincy Roche, Jaelan Phillips, Jahfari Harvey, Nesta Jade Silvera and Jared Harrison-Hunte, and as the question, Is this the best defensive line since coach Manny Diaz got to Coral Gables?