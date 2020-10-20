Former Miami Hurricanes coach Howard Schnellenberger still in hospital after July fall

Former Miami Hurricanes and FAU football coach Howard Schnellenberger is recovering from a fall in his Boynton Beach home from July.

His wife, Beverlee, provided an update on her husband’s condition on Facebook.

“Coach continues to fight and is determined to Win,” she wrote on Facebook. “Last weekend he had a procedure needed to help with his recovery efforts. Please continue to keep Coach in your prayers. Love, Beverlee and the Schnellenberger Family.”

Schnellenberger, 86, suffered a subdural hematoma, which is a collection of blood outside the brain, when he fell, according to multiple reports including an announcement from FAU in August.

Schnellenberger led UM to its first national championship in football in 1983, paving the way for a the Canes as a national powerhouse in the 1980s.

He was 41-16 in four seasons as the Canes head coach, including 11-1 for the national title season. Schnellenberger became FAU’s inaugural coach in 2004, and retired in 2011. Additionally, he also coached at Louisville and Oklahoma in college football, and he coached in the NFL with Baltimore Colts and served as an assistant coach for the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.