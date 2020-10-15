Ugly game by Miami, consecutive one-point losses by Pitt. Only one will get well soon

Imagine you play in a Power 5 conference and your kicker hits a 58-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in regulation to put the game into overtime. Then, imagine that same kicker misses the PAT attempt after your team ties the score in the first OT period and you lose by one point— your second one-point loss in two weeks.

Now, imagine another team ranked No. 7 that is undefeated and hyped for a prime-time, nationally televised battle against the No. 1 team in the nation — and loses by 25 points.

That’s the reality facing two historic programs that will meet at noon Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium: the now-No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (3-1, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-2, 2-2).

Will the Hurricanes, coming off a huge buildup to top-ranked Clemson last week, take the Panthers seriously enough?

“I don’t have any doubt that the team is going to go out there and make plays super, super hard and take it seriously,’ said Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who said he had one of the worst games of his career at Clemson. “As far as us just rolling out there and beating anybody, I don’t think we’re there yet — I don’t think we ever will be. I don’t think any team is.

“You’ve got to go out there and respect everybody we play. I know how it’s been in the past, but I don’t think this team is even thinking about that. Pitt has one of the best defenses in the the country. ...We’re expecting a four-quarter game.’’

Pitt defense elite

As of Thursday, Pitt’s defense was ranked sixth in the nation (263 yards allowed per game) of 76 FBS teams currently included in the NCAA rankings. Its rushing defense is No. 2 in the nation, giving up a paltry 52 yards a game. It’s No. 24 for passing yards allowed (211 a game) and No. 12 for scoring defense (18.2 points a game).

Pitt, whose last two losses were at Boston College and against North Carolina State, is also third nationally in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss.

Miami, which went into Clemson looking like an offensive machine, came out of the game “whipped’’ in every offensive aspect, said UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. The Canes couldn’t run, couldn’t pass, couldn’t catch, couldn’t protect and could barely score on offense.

“We got our tails kicked,’’ Lashlee said.

Now, UM will try to regroup, and possibly without the services of tight end Brevin Jordan, who sustained what appeared to be a right shoulder/upper-arm injury at Clemson and left the game midway through the third quarter. UM coach Manny Diaz said Jordan was “questionable’’ for Pitt, which likely means Will Mallory will be the guy Saturday.

Like UM’s top safety Bubba Bolden, Pitt has a star in 6-0, 190-pound redshirt junior Paris Ford. Ford, a 2019 first-team All-ACC honoree, is a big hitter who has two interceptions this season.

Anchoring Pitt’s elite defensive line are 6-5, 260-pound redshirt senior defensive end Patrick Jones and 6-5, 270 redshirts senior end Rashad Weaver. Jones already has seven sacks. Weaver has seven tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“I played Cooper City my junior year when Weaver was there,’’ said UM center Corey Gaynor, who played at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland and this week was named a candidate for the Rimington Trophy. “He’s big, he’s long, he reminds me of [Canes defensive end] Jaelan Phillips. He’s got great moves. We’ve got to have a great week of pass protection and blitz pickup.’’

Pitt QB hobbled

Pitt’s offense, like UM, has a major contributor ailing physically. But he’s even more integral to their performance than Jordan. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has faced UM three times and helped Pitt upset the then-No. 2 Canes in their 2017 regular-season finale, hurt his ankle last week in the loss at BC, though UM expects him to play.

Pickett’s backups are redshirt freshman Davis Beville (3 of 6 for 13 yards in two games) and redshirt freshman/Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen (2 of 3 for 19 yards in two games).

“Kenny, he’s banged up,’’ Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “But he was a lot better [Sunday] than I thought he might be. We’ll see what happens at practice this week, but the one thing I know about Kenny is he’s tough as can be. ...It’s going to be hard to hold him out, that’s for sure.’’

Narduzzi wouldn’t say who would start should Pickett (108 of 180 for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns, with three interceptions; and 119 yards and five touchdowns running) be unable to play. “We’ll find out,’’ Narduzzi said. “I don’t think you really grow until you get your feet wet. ...Every week we try to figure that out. Whichever quarterback has the best week will be that first guy to come in.’’

Said Diaz of Pickett: “His toughness, really since his first year, has never been in question. You hear Pat Narduzzi speak on him. He’s a guy that the entire football team up there respects because, just his ability to go in there and play the game in overtime and [lead] them to a tying touchdown in overtime — and then they missed the PAT.

“We would expect him to play. Certainly he has burned us on some long runs in the past. But his still-No. 1 asset is his arm. He’s got a cannon for an arm and can throw some real darts down the field and we would expect that regardless of whatever condition his ankle is in.

“If he finished the game last week we expect he’ll be able to play against us this week.’’