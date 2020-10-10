Game day: Five questions for each beat writer covering No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson

Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly asked me to answer five questions about Saturday’s No. 7 Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 Clemson Tigers game that is drawing plenty of attention across the nation.

Here goes: Matt’s questions and my answers (scroll down for my questions and his answers):

1. Everyone knows about quarterback D’Eriq King and tight end Brevin Jordan, but who are some other players on the Miami offense that Clemson should be aware of as possible difference-makers?

Running back Cam’Ron Harris is the biggest threat. Harris, an extremely fit, muscular 5-10, 210-pound junior, is fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns (5), eighth in rushing yards per carry (8.2), 11th in rushing yards (311 in three games) and 14th in rushing yards per game (103.7).

He can run inside and outside, is an absolute bull running toward the goal line, and has impressive burst and speed.

UM’s other highly talented tailbacks are true freshmen and all-time leading rushers in their perspective South Florida counties: Jaylan Knighton (Broward County) and Donald Chaney Jr. (Miami-Dade).

And while Jordan was a finalist for the 2019 Mackey Award, his partner in on-field mayhem, Will Mallory, is exceptionally talented. Mallory, 6-5 and 245 pounds, has soft hands and a giant gait, but Mallory sustained some time of injury against Louisville, we learned this week, and played sparingly in UM’s win at Florida State. Not sure if he’s completely healed, since we can’t watch practice anymore.

UM is still not dominating at receiver (except for pass-catching Jordan), but the key here is that UM’s spread utilizes many receivers — 11 players caught passes against FSU.

2. How different is the offense now compared to the one Clemson played in the 2017 ACC title game?

Completely. The now up-tempo, no-huddle Hurricanes brought in nationally known spread guru Rhett Lashlee, who has transformed a formerly unproductive, ailing offense into what appears to be machine-like given the first three games. Much of the success is because of talented, dual-threat quarterback D’Eriq King. UM finished 2019 ranked 98th of 130 FBS teams in total offense. Now: 12th, averaging 499 yards a game. Last year’s UM scoring offense averaged 25.7 points a game. Now: 43.3. And the young, inexperienced offensive line that allowed 51 sacks in 2019 is much stronger now, thanks, in part, to King’s former Houston teammate/right tackle Jarrid Williams, who transferred to Miami. The Canes have allowed three sacks in 2020, none against FSU. Clemson, however, will be a huge test for UM’s new offense.

3. How will Miami’s defense slow down quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

I’m not sure they will, but they do have some very talented athletes in various spots, starting with the defensive line. The Canes’ starting defensive ends are stellar. On one end there’s 6-5, 270-pound transfer Jaelan Phillips, who was the nation’s 2017 No. 1 recruit before he eventually signed with UCLA. He’s NFL material. On the other side 6-3, 245-pound Quincy Roche, another transfer and the 2019 American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He ranked fifth in the FBS with 13 sacks and 11th with 19 tackles for loss last season. UM is now third in the nation in tackles for loss and 18th in sacks. Their three top safeties (Bubba Bolden, Gurvan Hall and Amari Carter) are top-notch, but one advantage for Clemson is that Hall must sit out the first half after being thrown out of FSU for targeting. UM defensive backs have four interceptions, two by cornerback Al Blades Jr. However, except for veteran Zach McCloud, the linebackers lack much experience. And truthfully, if the Canes somehow can slow down Lawrence, not sure if they can also slow down Travis Etienne.

4. If this ends up being a game decided by special teams, how has Miami been in that area?

The Hurricanes had a horrific kicking game last year, making 12 of 20 field-goal attempst with 10 of the 12 good ones from inside 40 yards. Enter FIU graduate transfer Jose Borregales, who hit three field goals in FIU’s upset of UM last season, including 50- and 53-yarders. This season he has made all six of his attempts, including a school-record-tying 57-yarder. Most of his kickoffs go through the end zone.

UM’s punter Lou Hedley, from Australia, is another wiz. He ranked 26th nationally last season in punting (43.9 average) and this year is averaging 45.8.

UM is vulnerable in its punt-return game, however, as former starter Mark Pope has fumbled twice and will likely not start against the Tigers. Pope, however, is ranked 23rd in kickoff returns.

UM’s punt-return and kickoff-return defensive units are excelling.

5. Clemson has four new starters on its offensive line. Is that an area in which Miami could take advantage?

See answer to question No. 3. Also, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Thursday during a Zoom interview that he’s “anxious to see the Miami defensive line against the Clemson offensive line.”

Herbstreit believes that’s the area the Canes “have to win with [Nesta] Silvera in the middle and Phillips and Roche on the outside. That has to be a matchup that if they win this game and are competitive, when the game is over we’ll say ‘Damn! [How] about Phillips and Roche on that defensive line!’ That has to happen for Miami to have success.”

My questions and Matt’s answers:

1. Is this game a bigger challenge for Miami than the 2017 ACC title game against Clemson? If so, why?

Yes, but only because of the quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence as a junior is one of the top pro prospects of the last 10 years. Kelly Bryant as a junior was solid, but he wasn’t near the same level that Lawrence is at now.

The rest of the team is pretty comparable. Clemson didn’t have a star All-American type receiver in 2017, and with Justyn Ross out for the year they don’t now either. Travis Etienne is better in the passing game now, but he’s been special with the ball in his hands since the moment he stepped on campus. The 2017 defense had more star power with names like Isaiah Simmons, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence. But this year’s defense has plenty of talent as well.

2. Has any team been able to stop running back Travis Etienne/ quarterback Trevor Lawrence this year?

Not yet, but the competition hasn’t been great as the Tigers have faced Wake Forest, The Citadel and Virginia so far. Lawrence has been lights out, completing better than 73 percent of his passes for 848 yards, with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for three scores.

Etienne is averaging 81 rushing yards per game through three games after putting up 108 in 2019. He’s also down to 6.2 yards per carry from 7.8. With that said, Dabo Swinney has claimed that Clemson could lead the nation in rushing if it wanted to, but the Tigers have more important goals than running up stats.

3. Trevor Lawrence has been sacked six times. Has Clemson’s offensive line taken a step back?

Not according to Swinney, but the stats and eye test say yes. Swinney said this week that this offensive line is “playing as good as any group I’ve ever been around right now.” However, Clemson is averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season after rushing for 6.4 yards a carry in 2019. Clemson has also failed to rush for 200 yards in a game this year after doing so 10 of 15 games a year ago. The Tigers have four new starters on the offensive line and this will be a big test for that group.

4. What kind of challenge will Clemson’s special teams present?

This has been the area Swinney has been most pleased with through the first three games. Field goal kicker B.T. Potter is 5-for-5, with four of the kicks being 40+ yards. Potter has also had touchbacks on 16 of his 17 kickoffs. Punter Will Spiers is averaging 42 yards per boot, and Clemson has also been strong in the return game, with Amari Rodgers, Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon making plays. Clemson feels good about its special teams units.

5. Any weakness Miami can take advantage of?

Virginia exploited some Clemson weaknesses last week, and Miami will try to do the same. Defensively, Virginia’s d-line got penetration against Clemson’s offensive line, getting some pressure on Lawrence and closing running lanes for Etienne. Offensively, UVA forced the Tigers to make tackles in space and Clemson missed too many for its liking. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 89 yards against Clemson, and while he was impressive, D’Eriq King is a better overall runner and passer. Miami has the athletes to give Clemson trouble if the Tigers’ tackling isn’t better than it was last week.