University of Miami basketball team lands four-star Class of ’21 guard Jakai Robinson

Jakai Robinson, a highly touted guard from the Washington, D.C. area, committed to the University of Miami during the weekend, becoming the third guard in the Hurricanes’ Class of 2021.

Robinson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard known for his toughness, is considered the No. 2 basketball recruit in Maryland. He chose Miami over UConn, North Carolina State, Seton Hall and Georgetown.

The Canes had previously received commitments from 6-1 point guard Bensley Joseph and 6-4 combo guard Nisine Poplar.

Robinson’s high school coach Trevor Brown at National Christian Academy told 247 Sports, which first reported the news: “Jakai and his father really like the fact that they have an experienced coaching staff over there. The coaching staff is established and has been together for a long time, much like my staff has. Miami has had a lot of success developing wing players. They play a lot of pick-and-roll type basketball. They get up and down the court pretty well and play with a decent pace. Those are all of the things Jakai does really well.”

Miami starting point guard Chris Lykes will be a senior this season, so coach Jim Larranaga and his staff now have three Class of 2021 prospects, along with returning guards Harlond Beverly and Isaiah Wong, to fill the void.

The college basketball season begins the last week of November.