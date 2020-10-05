Former Miami Hurricanes WR Akieem Jolla stabbed to death: ‘May you rest in peace’

New Orleans Police are investigating the homicide of former Miami Hurricane Akieem Jolla.

Former University of Miami wide receiver Akieem Jolla, who played with UM from 2002 through 2005 before transferring, was stabbed to death in his home town of New Orleans on Sunday evening, according to multiple reports and former teammates.

He was 37.

New Orleans Police are investigating the death, which occurred Sunday evening, according to a police report that didn’t list Jolla by name. “At about 7:17 p.m., [New Orleans Police Department] Fourth District officers responded to a call of a death... in the 1500 block of Newton Street,’’ according to a “be on the lookout’’ statement by police.

“Upon arrival, officers located in a parking lot an unresponsive male with a stab would to the body. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.’’

Jolla, a top national prospect out of St. Augustine High in New Orleans, was described in the 2005 UM media guide as a “lanky, tall receiver who is looking to make an impact this season.’’

Listed as 6-2 and 190 pounds when he was a Hurricane, Jolla was a true freshman in 2002 and redshirted in 2003. Going into his final season at UM, he had 20 career catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns. In 2005, he is listed as having played in 11 games with four catches for 47 yards. In 2002 he played in all 13 games, including the national title game, and had five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown that season.

“Jolla!! To my teammate and friend. May you Rest in Peace,’’ former Canes receiver Sinorice Moss posted on Twitter, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

Later, he texted this to the Miami Herald: “We came into the U together and bonded automatically. Jolla was always full of funny stories about living in New Orleans. The laughs were endless. His love for his daughter was so powerful. What an amazing father he was.

“I’ll continue to cherish the moments we shared forever. Love you, Jolla.’’

And this from former Canes wideout Lance Leggett: “RIP Akieem Jolla bruh you will be missed. Canes fans we lost a good one. This one hurt bad. Da [U].’’

Jolla played his final season at New Mexico State in 2006.