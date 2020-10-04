Miami Canes rise again in AP poll after bye week to set up blockbuster at No. 1 Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes didn’t even have to play this past weekend to rise in the polls.

Miami rose one spot to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll to make that top-10 matchup Saturday at the No. 1 Clemson Tigers (7:30 p.m., ABC) even juicier.

This will be the highest ranked Hurricanes team (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to face a No. 1 opponent since the Canes faced none other than Clemson (3-0, 2-0) on Dec. 2, 2017 in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers squashed the then-No 7 Canes 38-3 in that game.

Late Saturday, ESPN’s popular College GameDay announced it will be on site for the UM-Clemson game. It is the second consecutive game for Miami at which College GameDay has set up shop. GameDay came to Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 26 for Miami’s 52-10 victory over Florida State.

This season, the Canes have victories over Alabama-Birmingham (3-1), then-No. 18 Louisville (1-2, 0-2) and FSU (1-2, 0-2).

Clemson (3-0, 2-0) has victories over Wake Forest (0-2, 1-2), The Citadel (0-3) and Virginia (1-1, 1-1).

On Saturday, eight teams lost that were ranked last week in the AP Top 25 Poll: No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Texas, No. 11 UCF, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 25 Memphis.