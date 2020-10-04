Miami Herald Logo
Miami Canes rise again in AP poll after bye week to set up blockbuster at No. 1 Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes didn’t even have to play this past weekend to rise in the polls.

Miami rose one spot to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll to make that top-10 matchup Saturday at the No. 1 Clemson Tigers (7:30 p.m., ABC) even juicier.

This will be the highest ranked Hurricanes team (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to face a No. 1 opponent since the Canes faced none other than Clemson (3-0, 2-0) on Dec. 2, 2017 in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers squashed the then-No 7 Canes 38-3 in that game.

Late Saturday, ESPN’s popular College GameDay announced it will be on site for the UM-Clemson game. It is the second consecutive game for Miami at which College GameDay has set up shop. GameDay came to Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 26 for Miami’s 52-10 victory over Florida State.

This season, the Canes have victories over Alabama-Birmingham (3-1), then-No. 18 Louisville (1-2, 0-2) and FSU (1-2, 0-2).

Clemson (3-0, 2-0) has victories over Wake Forest (0-2, 1-2), The Citadel (0-3) and Virginia (1-1, 1-1).

On Saturday, eight teams lost that were ranked last week in the AP Top 25 Poll: No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Texas, No. 11 UCF, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 25 Memphis.

Susan Miller Degnan
Miami Herald sports writer Susan Miller Degnan has been the Miami Hurricanes football beat writer since 2000, the season before the Canes won it all. She has won several APSE national writing awards and has covered everything from Canes baseball to the College Football Playoff to major marathons to the Olympics.
