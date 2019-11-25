Miami QB Tate Martell taking another leave of absence but is still a Hurricane, Diaz says

Tate Martell, the nationally known, wildly popular Ohio State transfer when he came to the Miami Hurricanes in the offseason, has taken a two-game leave of absence but is still on the team, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said Monday afternoon.

In 10 games, Martell has never thrown a pass for the Hurricanes.

“Tate came to me midweek last week, felt like he needed another personal leave,’’ Diaz said. “We decided together that it would probably be better to take this one in the FIU and Duke game and sit out. “

Diaz said that Martell “also reiterated that Miami is where he wants to be [and] doesn’t want to leave. But also he has to resolve these issues and we support him in that.”

A redshirt sophomore, Martell ultimately lost the UM starting race for quarterback in fall camp, finishing third behind current starter Jarren Williams and backup N’Kosi Perry.

His was converted to a receiver earlier this season, which was his choice, Diaz said last week. But he never has caught a pass for the Hurricanes, either.

His UM stats: Two rushes in four games for two yards.

According to what coaches have said, Martell has been battling the emotional turmoil of the “roller-coaster’’ season and how he fits into the program. He played high school football at Las Vegas Gorman Bishop High with UM tight end Brevin Jordan and safety Bubba Bolden.

This is his second leave of absence this season.

