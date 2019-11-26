What Miami learned against FIU. And what dancing on the sideline had to do with it.

Three days after 20-point favorite Miami was embarrassed by 30-24 victor FIU at Marlins Park, a few Hurricanes were asked their impressions of that game and what they learned.

“Main thing everyone can learn: Don’t take any team for granted,’’ Canes junior safety Amari Carter, who had one tackle Saturday, said Tuesday after practice for the regular-season finale at Duke (4-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). “I can’t really say it was a question of if we prepared as if they were lesser than us, but just don’t take any team for granted. When you step on the field, you got to play the same way [for FIU] that you do for everyone. Whether it’s the best team that we’re playing that season or the so-called lesser team that we’re playing that season, don’t take anyone for granted.”

Senior defensive tackle Pat Bethel said the Canes (6-5, 4-3) won’t take “take anyone lightly [anymore], and we’re not supposed to, for lack of a better term, mess around.’’

But when Bethel was asked about true freshman defensive tackle Jalar Holley, who is not playing this season, doing dance moves on the sideline while the Canes were losing 13-0 in the third quarter, Bethel defended his young teammate.

“Nah, he was trying to get energy going on the sideline,’’ Bethel said. “You got a six-second clip online and people are judging a lot of things off that. Jalar’s one of the guys that understood that he may not play a lot, but is very good at keeping energy flowing on the sideline.

“We look over to get a call and see the whole bench up, dancing and giving us energy, man. That’s what makes it great. That’s when you see us playing with energy out there and vice-versa. When we’re on the field, doing our thing, that’s what this team has been doing, so all he was trying to do is create a spark, man.

“You can’t blame him for that. Are there better ways to go about it? Sure, we can analyze and think about better ways to do it at the time, but at the same time, you can’t get mad at him for doing what he did. He was just trying.”

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker noted during Monday’s news conference that “the most disappointing thing’’ when he watched film of the game was, indeed, how his players lacked energy. “And whenever you don’t play with great energy, usually you don’t have [takeaways] and sacks. I thought we had gotten over that hump.”

“I didn’t think we’d be held to three tackles for loss and zero sacks,’’ Baker said.

“To be honest,’’ Bethel said when asked about the dearth of energy, “if I knew for sure, we probably wouldn’t have lost. We just got to make sure we analyze everything. Take the lesson, as hard as it may be, and learn from it. Life is about taking a lesson and learning from it and not repeating it.”

UM tight end Will Mallory, who led UM with four catches for 71 yards Saturday, said the feeling on the team now is “frustration,’’ but that the Canes “can’t dwell on it too much because we’ve got a big game coming up this week. That’s a really, really tough one, but you gotta move on. You’ve got to take it week by week.”

Still, Mallory said the Hurricanes did take lessons after the fact, “whether it’s the way way we play, the way we approach it and the energy we bring out.”

“In a way, it’s good for us, because we’ll be able to push each other that much better from here on out.’’

Sophomore running back Cam’Ron Harris, out of Carol City High School, led Miami with 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. With DeeJay Dallas out after sustaining an apparent dislocated left elbow in the third quarter Saturday, Harris said he has not changed the way he views his responsibilities.

“The last few days I’ve just been working hard,’’ Harris said. “Whatever they tell me I do it— no ifs, ands or buts. It’s tough. It ain’t going our way and we’re going to take it one game at a time.’’

Harris said Tuesday’s practice was “about discipline.’’

“Any mistake we did, we did up-downs for them... Like if you have a mental error, running the wrong route, not reading the hole — you got up-downs for that.’’

Carter was asked how tough it has been with so many players from both teams knowing each other and FIU fans taking advantage of social media to do a little boasting.

“Well, for me, it’s not hard at all,’’ Carter said. “But we live in Miami. We go to the University of Miami. FIU is the school down the street that we’re supposed to beat all the time.

“It’s our job to beat them every single year when we play them, so that is what it is.’’

▪ Tight end Brevin Jordan, who missed the past two games with an ankle/foot injury, practiced. He was in uniform but never got in the game Saturday against FIU.

▪ Harris said that sophomore tailback Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star high school player who sustained a major left-knee injury in October 2018, has been “giving way better effort’’ in practice. Lingard played sparingly on special teams in only one game (Virginia Tech) this season, but coach Manny Diaz said he might play Saturday.

“Once he gets his chance and his name is called he will produce,’’ Harris said, calling Lingard “very, very explosive, electrifying. He can do it all.’’