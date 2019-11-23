Not a typo: The FIU Panthers are dominating the Miami Hurricanes at halftime

You’re not dreaming.

The 20-point underdog FIU Panthers are leading the Miami Hurricanes 13-0 at halftime Saturday night at Marlins Park.

After going three-and-out in their opening drive, the Panthers came out roaring. On UM’s second offensive play of the game, Jarren Williams threw the ball right into the gut of Panthers’ cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who brought it 23 yards to the Miami 18-yard line. Four plays later, FIU’s Jose Borregales kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 3-0 Panthers.

FIU scored again on its next drive, going 80 yards in 11 plays that culminated with James Morgan’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Thornton. The junior wideout used both hands afterward to throw a kiss to the crowd, and FIU led 10-0 with 3:59 left in the first quarter.

At that point, the Hurricanes had been outscored a combined 48-0 to open their three games after bye weeks.

The Canes had two shots at fourth-and-1 in the second quarter, and were stopped by a swarming FIU defense both times. The first time, the Canes were 1-yard from a touchdown. The next time they got as far as the FIU 18, and were held there on second and third down as well.

FIU took over at their 18, and Borregalas hit a 50-yard field goal just before halftime after Canes defensive end Trevon Hill was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Panthers went happily prancing into their locker room at halftime with the 13-point lead, as the Hurricanes slowly walked into theirs.

Should FIU (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) go on to win this game, it will become bowl eligible.

The Hurricanes (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) qualified for a bowl in their last game.