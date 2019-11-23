Shaq Quarterman about to make Miami Hurricanes history against FIU

University of Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman is about to make Hurricanes history.

And the feat will be formidable, especially considering the intensity of his position, the injuries he’s played through and the level at which he has excelled.

Quarterman, who came to Miami from Orange Park Oakleaf High as a prep All-American and early enrollee in January 2016, will have started all 50 games of his collegiate career just after kickoff of Saturday’s Miami-FIU game at Marlins Park, tying former UM defensive lineman Williams Joseph’s consecutive start record.

Quarterman is tied for the second-longest active FBS start streak behind Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech. He came into the FIU game tied for 11th in the nation with 14.5 tackles for loss, and leads Miami with 78 tackles. He also has a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as well as a team-leading seven quarterback hurries.

“To have any record at this school, you have to be doing something right,’’ said Quarterman leading into the game. “I don’t think many people are able to do that, so it’s definitely a blessing.”

Before Saturday, Quarterman already had 327 career tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception to accompany 13 pass breakups.

Coach Manny Diaz has been effusive about Quarterman’s plays the last few weeks, insisting that he has raised his level of play even more the last half of the season.

“He doesn’t want to come out of the game,’’ Diaz said. “His conditioning level right now is as good as any player I’ve ever seen — certainly at the linebacker position. We wear these monitors where you can track the distance they cover [and] the work rate that they do during the game. The game that really stands out to me is Pitt — I mean I can pick any. But in the Pitt game, there were a couple of plays where they broke out a run and I’m talking about Shaq made 50-yard, all-out sprints to try and save a touchdown.

“His ability to empty the tank and then somehow find the wherewithal and energy to reload it for the next play and continue to play at a high level is really extraordinary. In the last month, the guy has just gone into the stratosphere in terms of linebacker play. He is right now the epitome of what competitive excellence means.”

Quarterman was asked this week how tough it is to deal with the physical nature of his position. “Didn’t you play a whole season with a separated shoulder?”

“Torn,’’ he responded. “It wasn’t separated. Separated sounds super bad. That was my freshman year. We played North Carolina about the fourth, fifth game of the season and I played the rest of the season with it.’’

The training room became Quarterman’s go-to refuge.

“I knew that I didn’t want to give my spot up no matter if I was injured,’’ he said. “I think there’s a difference between bumps and bruises, and injuries. With that shoulder issue I had, it wasn’t like I couldn’t perform. I just had to put on a shoulder strap and go to the training room for countless hours a day, but it was worth it on Saturdays, being able to run out the smoke with my guys. It was a small price to pay.’’

Like any formidable streak, Quarterman’s had close calls.

“Last year, first game of the season, LSU,’’ Quarterman said. “The Tuesday practice going into that game we played, I had a back issue. I was like, ‘No, not this game. SEC, first game of the season. I was like, ‘I’m not missing this game.’

“So, I worked with the training staff and they did an excellent job getting me back ready to play, and once I got to the game I didn’t feel it at all. I was ready. That’s the only close call I’ve ever had.”

What would it take to get Quarterman off the field?

“I would have to break something,’’ he said. “I would have to not be able to play, most likely.”

After the FIU game comes Duke on Nov. 30 in Durham, North Carolina, where Quarterman could set the UM record with 51 consecutive starts.

“It did get to the point where I was like, ‘I have been playing in a lot of games, but I didn’t know there was a record for that type of thing, let alone I was coming up on it,’’ he said. “I like the fact that, God willing, I’ll be able to break the record.”