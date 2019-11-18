Miami’s Dan Enos discusses sensitive subject of backup QBs potentially transferring

Last December it was quarterback Jarren Williams nearly entering the transfer portal after being frustrated over not being given the chance he felt he deserved by former Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt.

Now, with redshirt freshman Williams firmly planted as the Hurricanes starter and performing at a high level, it’s the other quarterbacks, in particular redshirt sophomore backup and former starter N’Kosi Perry, that likely are mulling over their futures.

Perry, a highly recruited former four-star recruit out of Ocala Vanguard High, has played in six games this season and started against Virginia, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. He is 78 of 137 (56.9 percent) for 974 yards and eight touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Williams, also a highly touted former four-star prospect out of Lawrenceville (Georgia) Central Gwinnett High, has started seven games and is 130 of 194 (67 percent) for 1,702 yards and 16 touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Redshirt sophomore Tate Martell, the formerly lauded prospect who transferred from Ohio State, has not thrown a pass this season.

Peyton Matocha is a 6-4, 204-pound true freshman out of Houston St. Thomas, where he was a three-star prospect. He has not played this season and will still have four years of eligibility when he returns next season.

The Canes also have a 2020 commitment from rocket-armed 6-4, 215-pound pro-style quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who is a four-star prospect from Suffield (Connecticut) Academy.

Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos was asked Monday during his weekly news conference if he foresees sitting down with some of his quarterbacks and reassuring them it’s worth staying.

“The first thing is,’’ Enos said, “I don’t mention or talk to these guys right now anything about that. My job is they’re here and I’m going to coach them and I’m obviously going to assume that they’re going to be here for the long term.

“I think N’Kosi particularly has handled himself as a true professional this year. I think the guy has done a great job. He didn’t win the job, he continued to come in and work every day, got his opportunity, played, helped us win some games, did a great job, played injured, showed toughness, showed courage, showed he wanted to be a part of this team and help his team win, got pulled out of a game.

“Again, he’s handled himself like a true pro every day coming over here. So, I think at the end of the season there will be conversations that will have to be had with everybody on the team with the head football coach and certainly with me with my position group.

“But certainly we hope they all decide to stay because I think they all have value, and they all can help us win and I think they’re all great young men and they’re all improving. This is a whole new day, new era. I get it. I’m new to it, too. I don’t understand the portal really and all that.

“I do know young men want to play and playing quarterback is maybe the most difficult because really one guy is going to play and there might be some really good players that aren’t playing because there’s a really good player in front of them. But these will be discussions that we’ll have when the season concludes. As far as I’m concerned I hope they all decide to stay because it’s a great room and they all have value here.”