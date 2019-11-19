Miami Hurricanes injury (and fans’ party) update after open practice viewing

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan, who sustained a lower left leg/foot injury at Florida State on Nov. 2 and missed the last game against Louisville, was back at practice Tuesday at Greentree Field.

Jordan was neither cutting as intensely nor putting intense pressure on his left leg, but we did see him run simple receiving routes and do some limited drills during our 20 minutes or so of open media viewing.

It’s unknown if Jordan will play against FIU (5-5, 3-4 Conference USA) on Saturday night, or how much he will be limited, though UM coach Manny Diaz said Monday he was optimistic Jordan would be ready for the game. The Canes (6-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) might want to sit him another week to ensure that he’s even more healed for the regular-season finale on Nov. 30 at Duke — a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Then again, maybe he will play and increase his already impressive numbers. Jordan, a sophomore, was one of eight semifinalists announced Monday for the Mackey Award that goes to the nation’s top tight end at the end of the season.

▪ Defensive tackle Jon Ford also practiced Tuesday. On Monday, defensive coordinator Blake Baker said Ford was “a little banged up” in the Louisville game.

AllCanes Celebration

AllCanes, the all-UM retail store across the street from Mark Light Field, is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 22, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Morgans restaurant, 28 NE 29th Street in Miami.

“We are taking over Morgans and are having one giant fan tailgate party,’’ AllCanes says in an ad for the party.

Those who make reservations ($15) will receive a commemorative 60th anniversary T-shirt along with other goodies. Walk-ups are welcome. The party will include a cash bar and “special menu created just for this party.’’

Go to allcanes.com for more information.

More to come after Tuesday practice.