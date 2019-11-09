Miami TE Brevin Jordan not dressed for home finale vs. Louisville, wearing walking boot

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) looks up towards the scoreboard as the University of Miami is defeated by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 28-21 in overtime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 19, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes are without their most productive receiver Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals. Brevin Jordan, the star tight end leading Miami in receiving yards entering the weekend, is out after suffering an injury last Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles.

Jordan, who was a preseason first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, entered Saturday with a team-leading 495 receiving yards and his 35 catches were second most on the team. With two touchdown catches, the sophomore is one of four Hurricanes with multiple touchdown catches.

Miami (5-4, 3-3) did not disclose any specifics about Jordan’s injury, but he was spotted with his teammates on the field at Hard Rock Stadium before kickoff with his left leg in a walking boot and using a cane. He was not taking part in warm-ups, although no official announcement has been made about his status.

With Jordan sidelined, fellow tight end Will Mallory moves atop the depth chart at tight end. The sophomore entered Saturday with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. The receiver started five of the Hurricanes’ first nine games because Miami opened in a two-tight end package.

Fellow tight end Michael Irvin II could also see an expanded role. The redshirt junior is listed as the third tight end on the Hurricanes’ depth chart and played in all nine games entering Saturday with one start against the Pittsburgh Panthers next month. Freshman Larry Hodges is the only other tight end to play -- he entered Saturday with two touchdown catches -- and he can play in one more game while still using this season as a redshirt year.

Jordan isn’t the only contributor Miami will have to adjust to playing without Saturday. Safety Bubba Bolden is also out Saturday after suffering a season-ending right ankle injury last weekend in Tallahassee. Bolden had played in five games with one start against Pittsburgh and grabbed his first interception as a Hurricane at Doak Campbell Stadium before injuring his ankle celebrating the takeaway.

Miami will be able to lean primarily on safeties Amari Carter, Robert Knowles and Gurvan Hall Jr. — all of whom have started at various points this season — but defensive coordinator Blake Baker on Monday also mentioned freshman safety Keontra Smith as a player who could see increased playing time. The freshman had only played in one game entering Saturday.