Miami-Louisville notebook: Dee Wiggins balls, Jarren Williams sets record and Senior Day

After scoring his first touchdown of the season against Florida State last week, Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins wasted no time getting back into the end zone against Louisville.

The sophomore had a 67-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter on a one-play scoring drive by the Hurricanes, and he hauled in a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jarren Williams in the second quarter for his second score of the day.

Wiggins, who entered the game with 229 receiving yards and 13 catches, finished second on the team in receiving yards on Saturday with a season-high 85 on just three receptions.

JARREN WILLIAMS BREAKS UM RECORD

Jarren Williams’ three interception first quarter against Virginia Tech seems like a distant memory.

The redshirt freshman broke UM’s single-game passing touchdown record when he connected with Mike Harley for his sixth of the day. Williams’ six touchdowns also tied the ACC single-game passing touchdown record.

Williams picked up right where he left off against Florida State, completing his first eight passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. His first incompletion didn’t come until just before the 9-minute mark in the second quarter.

He finished the day with 253 passing yards on 15 for 22 throwing and six touchdowns.

NO BREVIN JORDAN

The Miami Hurricanes were without their most productive receiver, Brevin Jordan, the star tight end leading Miami in receiving yards entering the weekend. Jordan did not play against Louisville after suffering an injury last Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles.

Jordan, who was a preseason first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, entered Saturday with a team-leading 495 receiving yards. His 35 catches were second most on the team.

Miami (5-4, 3-3) did not disclose any specifics about Jordan’s injury, but he was spotted with his teammates on the field at Hard Rock Stadium before kickoff with his left leg in a walking boot and using a cane.

HURRICANES HONORED ON SENIOR DAY

The Miami Hurricanes ran through the Hard Rock Stadium smoke for the final time this season on homecoming Saturday, designated Senior Day for the outgoing Canes.

At least 14 seniors were honored Saturday in pregame festivities that included family members and significant others.

Saturday’s game was the final home game for the following seniors: Pat Bethel, Nick Ducheine, Rome Finley, Trevon Hill, Tommy Kennedy, Robert Knowles, Jacob Munoz, Jimmy Murphy, Chigozie Nnoruka, K.J. Osborn, Michael Pinckney, Shaq Quarterman, Jack Spicer and Shawn Walker.

“Aw, man, it’s emotional,’’ defensive tackle Bethel said leading into Senior Day. “But time waits for nobody. It’s just special, man. Having been here all four years with Diaz and getting to close it out at the Rock with my brothers one last time...’’

Walk-on Jimmy Murphy said he’d be completely thankful for the fans that show up at Hard Rock.

“We were just so appreciative that they came for FSU,’’ Murphy said, “and I was shocked. It was my first time there, so seeing all those fans travel all that way really meant a lot to us.’’

THIS AND THAT

Brett Romberg, who played center for the Canes from 1999-2002, served at the game’s honorary captain. Romberg’s resume includes a BCS championship (2001), a Rose Bowl (2002) and three Big East titles (2000-2002).

Former walk on Jimmy Murphy wore the turnover chain for the first time in his career after recovering a fumble in the third quarter.

Receiver Mike Harley surpassed his previous career-high with 116 receiving yards against Louisville. He led Miami’s receivers in total yards.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell out of Miami Northwestern had six catches for 142 yards. The sophomore had four receptions for 114 yards and an 80-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Their 52 points tied a UM record for most against an ACC opponent.

Canes legends Warren Sapp (1992-1994) and Gino Torreta (1989-1992) were in the building.

Scouts from the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots were all in attendance.

