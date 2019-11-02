When celebrating goes wrong: Miami safety Bubba Bolden injures ankle after interception

Miami Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden (21) looks on during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes haven’t been able to stay out of their own way for the last two seasons. The latest example is a case of when celebrating goes wrong.

Bubba Bolden made a play worth celebrating early in the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. DJ Ivey made a great play to deflect a Florida State pass into the air and Bolden made a great play to track it down and make a diving interception in Tallahassee. Then everything started to go wrong for Miami.

Bolden leaped to celebrate his first career interception as a Hurricane and fellow safety Gurvan Hall Jr. flew in for some sort of chest bump. The two collided awkwardly and Bolden fell to the ground even more awkwardly. The defensive back landed strangely on his ankle and had to hobble off the field.

Hope Bubba Bolden is okay. Sort of indicative of the Canes season. Injured while celebrating a pick. pic.twitter.com/v0PBLdwLYW — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 2, 2019

What followed was a muted turnover chain celebration because Bolden couldn’t stand up at all. The redshirt sophomore then went into the medical tent to be checked out and later was helped into the locker room without putting any weight on his right ankle.

The Hurricanes’ ensuing drive quickly went wrong, too. Miami got out across midfield and eventually went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Seminoles’ 38-yard line. Quarterback Jarren Williams was stuffed on a sneak, and Florida State took advantage of good scoring position to stage a 62-yard touchdown drive and cut the Hurricanes’ lead to seven points.

WQAM reported Bolden would not return to the game. He didn’t record any other stats before suffering the injury.

Bolden made his first start with Miami last Saturday in a win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, but returned to a reserve role Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. Hall and fellow safety Amari Carter got the starting nods at safety for the Hurricanes.

