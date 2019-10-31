This Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball player was named AP Preseason All-American

Another day, another honor for Beatrice Mompremier.

The University of Miami basketball player was named an Associated Press Preseason All-American on Thursday, just the second player in the women’s program history to earn that honor. The other was Shenise Johnson in 2011.

Joining her on the AP team are Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon), Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M), Kaila Charles (Maryland) and Lauren Cox (Baylor).

Mompremier, a Miami native and 6-4 center, was also voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year and named to the watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation’s top center.

“Beatrice has worked very hard and I think that she has really expanded her game to where she can play at every spot on the floor,” UM coach Katie Meier said. “Her versatility makes her one of the top players in the country, so I think this honor is well-deserved.”

Mompremier played for the United States in the Pan American Games over the summer, and trained with the U.S. national team. Those experiences helped Mompremier with leadership skills entering this season.

“I think ‘Premier’ is a really good hashtag for her because I really do believe she’s the best post player in the country and one of the best players in the country,” said Meier, whose team is ranked No 18 in the AP poll.

“A lot of times you’re in the situation with her with all the hype, accolades and pressure that you worry about yourself. But I’ve actually seen the most unselfish Beatrice this year than the three years that I’ve coached her. She’s going to play with a tremendous amount of pressure on her this year and part of my job is to make sure that pressure stays, but doesn’t turn into stress.”

In the preseason win against Nova Tuesday night, Mompremier needed just 15 minutes to record a double-double — 16 points, 11 rebounds.

Last season, the Miami High grad averaged 16.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, along with 34 blocks and 31 steals. She ranked fifth in the nation in double-doubles (25) and ninth in rebounds per game (12.2), earning AP All-America Honorable Mention.