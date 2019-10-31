Podcast: It’s Florida State week! Let’s talk about our favorite Miami-FSU memories

They might both be just .500, but there’s something about a matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles.

There’s a reason they decided to stick it on ABC even though neither team is a realistic contender to do anything of note in the postseason. There’s an expectation something crazy is going to happen like it always seems like it does when the two archrivals square off.

David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, get to the rivalry in this episode of the Eye on the U podcast, but there’s news in Coral Gables — like always — and we have to start there.

Miami is going back to Jarren Williams as its starter Saturday after the quarterback directed a game-winning drive to beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, 16-12, on Saturday. From the moment the redshirt freshman linked up with wide receiver K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead touchdown in Pittsburgh, it seemed pretty obvious it was going to be the choice and we both make the case for why it makes sense.

The ripple effects are undeniable, though. What does it mean for fellow quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell? Is there a future with Perry in South Florida after this season? Martell is back to being a full-time quarterback, too. Does it mean anything, though?

We also break down why we think the Hurricanes’ defense has maybe hit a turning point and why Miami might finally have a kicker.

Stick around for the end, though, because it’s when we really dive into the history of the Hurricanes’ rivalry with Florida State. This will be Wilson’s first trip up to Tallahassee, but Degnan has covered enough Miami games against the Seminoles for the both of us. We wrap up with her talking about the first things she thinks of any time she walks into Doak Campbell Stadium.