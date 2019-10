University of Miami UM’s Manny Diaz expresses his condolences for former AD, Sam Jankovich October 30, 2019 02:13 PM

UM's Manny Diaz expresses his condolences for former AD, Sam Jankovich as he speaks to the media after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.