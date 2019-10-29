UM men’s basketball team opens regular season with huge test against Top-5 ACC rival

The University of Miami men’s basketball team will have almost no time to ease into the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes play one home exhibition game Wednesday night against Flagler College and then return to the Watsco Center Nov. 5 for their regular-season opener against No. 5-ranked Louisville.

Miami is coming off a disappointing 14-18 season in which it won just five of its 18 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Things are even more difficult this season. UM will play 20 ACC games, including 11 against teams that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

“We have one of the most challenging schedules, not only in Miami basketball history, but in the history of the ACC and I say that very honestly without exaggerating,” said UM coach Jim Larranaga. “The schedule is ridiculous ... We open up the seasons against Louisville, who is projected to be in the top five in the country and ESPN has them as a No 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. We certainly have our challenges.”

UM returns a pair of double-digit scorers in junior guard Chris Lykes and senior guard DJ Vasiljevic. Lykes, a preseason second-team All-ACC pick, is the second-leading returning scorer in the league with 16.2 points per game.

Two other players expected to play big roles are junior guard Kam McGusty, who sat out last season after transferring from Oklahoma, and redshirt junior center Rodney Miller, who lost 45 pounds and brings newfound energy to the post game.

Redshirt sophomore forward Deng Gak is back after missing the final 24 games last season due to injury. Three freshmen join the team — guard Harlond Beverly, forward Anthony Walker and guard Isaiah Wong.

“We have a lot of improving to do,” Larranaga said. “ We have a good blend of youthful enthusiasm and veteran experience.”

Flagler, which finished 8-20 (5-17 PBC) during the 2018-19 season, is led by Gedi Juozapaitis. The sophomore guard/forward is the Saints’ leading returning scorer (14.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.2).

The UM women open their season Tuesday at home against Nova Southeastern at 7 p.m. The Canes finished last season 25-9 (12-4 ACC) and return one of the top players in the nation, center Beatrice Mompremier, who was voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Nova is coming off a 21-12 season and reached the Division II Elite Eight.