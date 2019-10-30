He’s back: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams named starter for FSU

He started the first five games, was the backup the next three, and now he’s back.

Miami quarterback Jarren Williams will start for the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Florida State (4-4, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a nationally televised game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, coach Manny Diaz said Wednesday after practice.

Williams, a redshirt freshman who had been recovering from an injured throwing shoulder, entered Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh midway through the fourth quarter and led Miami to the winning touchdown with 58 seconds left.

Redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry, who lost the starting race to Williams during fall camp but started the past three games, sustained a separated left shoulder Oct. 19 in UM’s loss to Georgia Tech. But Perry nonetheless won the start at Pitt after Williams missed last week’s Wednesday practice.

“We have a pretty fair idea in terms of how this is going to shake down,’’ Diaz told WQAM radio early Tuesday morning. “We’ll do what we’ve done. We’ve announced that during the course of the week.

“Like I’ve said all year, we’ve been committed to Jarren, but we’re also committed to a standard, which last week that standard pointed toward N’Kosi. But it was great to have Jarren come in in the fourth quarter and make the play that ultimately won us the football game.’’

Williams numbers this year after playing in seven games and starting the first five: 94 of 135 (69.6 percent) for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Perry has played in five games, completing 77 of 136 passes (56.6) for 975 yards and eight touchdowns, with two interceptions.

