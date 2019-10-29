This is how an hour-long meeting might have changed the Miami Hurricanes’ season

An hour-long truth session has made the Miami Hurricanes a different team.

After an ugly loss to Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) held a meeting unlike any other they’ve had this season.

This one was led by the players the Thursday before Miami’s trip to Pittsburgh, and they were honest about what has led to their rocky season.

“Pretty much everybody you think of as a leader on this team said something,” said offensive lineman Jakai Clark ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Florida State (4-4, 3-3 ACC). “And it all meant something to everybody, especially me.”

Senior linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, graduate transfer defensive end Trevon Hill and redshirt senior receiver K.J. Osborn were just a few players who spoke up in front of their other teammates. But the message that resonated with Clark most was that of former walk-on Jimmy Murphy.

The inspirational, well-loved Murphy spoke of having to share one locker with two teammates before arriving at UM.

“It made me realize how blessed I am to be here, “ Clark said of hearing Murphy’s story, “how much I have to take advantage of this opportunity because not everybody gets this opportunity.”

Following Tuesday’s practice, nearly a week after that meeting, Clark said he still feels the difference in the team’s mentality as it prepares for one of its biggest games of the season.

“Obviously, after a meeting like that, first day, everybody is gonna be locked in, trying to do their best,” Clark said. “But seeing it in practice today and seeing it carry over is a great thing. And seeing it in the locker room. After that meeting, guys started talking more. Before that, we talked, but it wasn’t like a family type thing. After that, after everybody got their feelings out, I feel like we’re more of a family now.”

Veteran receiver Mike Harley said everything spoken that day needed to be heard, including what he said to two critical players who have great talent but have been somewhat “selfish.”

“Not calling anybody out,” Harley said, “but I pointed out two talented guys on our team that play a major role. And I told them that you have to step up. You have to work harder than what you’re doing because you’re talented, and we need you on this team.”

Diaz made clear that all of Miami’s problems still aren’t solved, but watching his players address each other, coupled with the effort that translated on the field against Pittsburgh, showed him that they’re starting to understand what it takes to be a successful team.

“I think the biggest concept that our guys understood is that we are all tied to one another,” Diaz said. “Any one’s individual success is tied to our collective success, and if somebody is not pulling their weight, it is hurting their fellow teammates...

“We’re not going to pretend like we did this and kumbaya it’s all [better]. But I think what we know now at least is we know the roadmap. And I think our guys understand what works and what doesn’t work … They had to set what it means to be a Cane. You’re either being a Cane or you’re not being a Cane. And that was really cool for us to see.”