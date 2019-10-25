Conquer or collapse? The Miami Hurricanes return to place of pain that led to slide 

The last time the University of Miami visited Pittsburgh for a football game, the Hurricanes were 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Pitt upset Miami on that day after Thanksgiving in 2017, the Hurricanes went on to fall to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and then to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl — and haven’t been the same since.

On Saturday, the now-struggling Hurricanes (3-4, 1-3 ACC) return to Heinz Field as a 5 1/2-point underdog to face the much-improved Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 2-1) who have the same talented quarterback and a defense ranked No. 1 nationally in sacks (36) and seventh against the rush.

The Hurricanes? They go on the road for the first time since Sept. 7 with an offense that ranks 102nd in rushing (and No. 1 tailback DeeJay Dallas injured and likely not playing) and 127th of 130 teams in sacks allowed (31).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“We understand that we all wake up in a different world every weekend in the ACC Coastal [Division],’’ said UM coach Manny Diaz, whose Canes did defeat Pittsburgh to end last year’s regular season but are off to their worst start since 1997. “Our guys are ready for the challenge.’’

This will be Miami’s first game away from Hard Rock Stadium after five home games that most believed would be the easiest part of the Canes’ schedule. Instead, except for a blowout of lower-division, overmatched Bethune-Cookman, the games have mostly been heart-stoppers that exposed UM inadequacies — including in a close victory over mid-major Central Michigan.

Miami’s victory over then-No. 20 Virginia a couple weeks ago gave the Hurricanes and their fans hope that they could rebound. But their subsequent loss in overtime to 18-point underdog Georgia Tech last week left the Canes on the brink of a plummeting season.

Said safety Amari Carter: “To me, everything is about opportunity. We’re just thankful for the opportunity to be able to play another down.’’

And this from Miami senior defensive tackle Pat Bethel: “You’ll expect to see a team that knows this game is important. Expect to see a team that’s ready to play, that’s ready to redeem itself. We gotta get going.’’

UM fans, most of whom seem disgusted with the program after such high hopes this season, likely aren’t as confident. Knowing that the Hurricanes have two quarterbacks recovering from shoulder injuries; one of their two best linebackers, Michael Pinckney, injured and doubtful for Saturday; their gifted but troubled receiver Jeff Thomas missing his second consecutive game due to suspension; and a scary-bad kicking game, who could blame them?

Diaz said that this week he would wait to announce his starting quarterback. N’Kosi Perry started the past two games but separated his left, non-throwing shoulder last weekend. Jarren Williams started the first five games but was recuperating from a right, throwing-should injury.

Defensively, UM will have to contend with junior quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is 22nd nationally in passing yards per game (267) and 24th in total offense (277). The Panthers also have the most productive pass-catching duo in the nation in Maurice Ffrench and Taysir Mack. The two have combined for 101 receptions and five touchdowns.

UM also missed 29 tackles last week, according to Pro Football Focus, and spent every practice with former defensive coordinator Diaz getting back to some intense basics. “He had a horrendous tackling day. We have to own that,’’ the coach said. “If we were a horrendous tackling team all season then you’d be super concerned. If we had been a bad tackling program over the last four years you’d be wondering how it’s being taught... It’s our responsibility as coaches to make that an outlier. Certainly what it was last weekend, we can never have that again.’’

Diaz was asked earlier in the week how he handles the team bouncing back in light of the community’s negativity aimed at the program.

“What you do is on the inside you have to circle the wagons and you have to understand that the negativity on the outside, we’ve earned that, I’ve earned that,’’ Diaz told WQAM. “I tell them to focus that on me, that I’ll take the negativity. I’m responsible for it and I’ll accept it. Because I don’t want a team that’s playing with that burden.

“I’m confident what we’re doing here. I know that we’re going to win and we’re going to win big here at Miami. We’re going through a test right now. If you look at the way we’ve lost these games and the manner at which we’ve competed and that we’ve had a chance to win all these games....we have two choices. We can sit around and play the victim...or we can press on and say, ‘OK, let’s take this thing into our own hands.’’’

Defensive tackle Jordan Miller said his teammates vowed to rid themselves of any leftover dejection.

“We were like, ‘That’s out the door,’’’ Miller said. “We’re on to a new week, going against a new team. We can’t keep the sadness from the last game because that did hurt us a lot. It’s another game. It’s a road game. We’re hyped up.’’

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL