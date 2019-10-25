University of Miami

Miami Hurricanes name their starting QB for Pittsburgh — and why Martell will be missing

University of Miami redshirt sophomore quarterback N’Kosi Perry has a separated left, non-throwing shoulder, but he nonetheless gives the Hurricanes “the best chance to win” in Saturday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Panthers, coach Manny Diaz announced Friday in a press release naming him the starter for this week.

Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams, who started the first five games of the season, will be on the sideline, but Diaz said Wednesday he will be ready to go in if needed.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore transfer Tate Martell will miss Saturday’s game due to “medical leave of absence,” according to UM.

Saturday’s noon game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field is an Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division matchup. Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-1 ACC) has won four games in a row. Miami (3-4, 1-3 ACC) is coming off a overtime loss to Georgia Tech, which was an 18-point underdog.

This story will be updated.

