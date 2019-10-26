It was another heart-pounder for the Miami Hurricanes, but this time they come out on top

Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) looks to pass as he scrambles away from Pittsburgh linebacker Kylan Johnson (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Maybe all the Miami Hurricanes needed was a change of scenery.

Hurricanes receiver K.J. Osborn caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jarren Williams, who replaced starter N’Kosi Perry midway through the fourth quarter, with 3:03 remaining to lead Miami to a 16-12 victory Saturday over Pittsburgh.

For the second time in three weeks, the Hurricanes defeated a team ahead of them in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division standings, fueled in large part by a gritty defensive performance that included three takeaways.

The Canes won despite only garnering 208 yards of total offense, but their defense held the Panthers to 322 total yards.

Perry completed 10 of 24 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Williams was 4 of 8 for 50 yards and his go-ahead touchdown pass.

The Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3) badly needed this win to increase their chances of qualifying for a bowl game and preserve the enthusiasm of whichever fans had remained painfully patient amid a difficult season for first-year head coach Manny Diaz.

Pittsburgh (5-3, 2-2) snapped a four-game winning streak, but still remains in the hunt for the Coastal title.

Miami must win at least two of its remaining four games to qualify for a bowl, and three of those four will be away from Hard Rock Stadium, beginning with Florida State in Tallahassee next Saturday. The Seminoles, who came into the weekend with a 3-4 record and host Syracuse later Saturday, are also hurting.

UM’s lone remaining home game, designated Senior Day, is Nov. 9 against Louisville. The Nov. 23 “away” game against FIU is at Marlins Park in Miami.

With the Miami defense doing all it could to help the Canes’ cause, Pitt scored all 12 of its points on field goals of 54, 25, 29 and 29 yards. The last field goal came with 7:19 left and gave Pitt its first lead of the game after UM’s defense stopped the Panthers on three plays from the 7-, 6- and 1-yard lines.

Pitt’s go-ahead score culminated a 14-play, 64-yard drive that elapsed 8:14 off the clock and gave the Panthers a 12-10 lead.

Before that, an instrumental decision by UM coach Manny Diaz was made with UM leading 10-9 and at the Pitt 25-yard line with 3:45 left in the third quarter. Diaz opted to go for it instead of trying for the field goal. But Perry badly overthrew Dee Wiggins and the Panthers took over.

The Hurricanes’ defense was heavily criticized inside and outside the program last week for missing nearly 30 tackles in Miami’s overtime loss at home to Georgia Tech.

On Saturday, the Canes’ defense revved up its intensity, earning the three takeaways in the first half, including two interceptions by cornerback DJ Ivey, and converting them into all 10 first-half Miami points.

But the Canes’ anemic offense could garner only 100 total yards in the half, with Pitt’s vaunted rushing defense holding the Canes, playing without starting running back DeeJay Dallas, to 23 rushing yards. UM went into the locker room at halftime with a 10-6 lead.

UM’s first interception about midway through the first quarter came off linebacker Zach McCloud’s deflection and the Canes took over at the Pittsburgh 35. But after driving to the Pitt 9-yard line for a first down, Perry threw three incompletions and Miami could only come up with a 22-yard field goal. Then again, it should be noted that amid the Hurricanes’ kicking horrors this season any field goal made for UM might be celebrated this season.

UM’s second takeaway was a fumble recovery by Gurvan Hall and forced by fellow safety Bubba Bolden. This time UM took over with 1:18 left in the first quarter at its own 38, but went three-and-out.

On Ivey’s second interception in the first minute of the second quarter, defensive end Trevon Hill put the pressure on Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to help in the process. Four plays later, Harris rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to give UM a 10-3 lead with 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

