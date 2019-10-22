Miami athletic director Blake James gives ‘100 percent’ vote of confidence for Manny Diaz

University of Miami athletic director Blake James gave Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz his full vote of confidence Monday night on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline.

The Canes are now 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their worst start since 1997, as they prepare to travel to Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-1) for a noon Saturday game.

Here’s part of what James said on Hurricane Hotline:

“We are seven games in,” James said. “So it’s one where Manny is doing the things he needs to do to build a program for long-term success. And some of it we won’t see until after recruiting signing days, a different approach on things in terms of what he wants to accomplish. I will say I feel 100 percent as confident in the decision today as I back when we made it in December. It is frustrating to lose games — I hate losing, but I know Manny hates losing and so do our guys. They are going to do what they need to do to put themselves in position to win every game with the understanding that we are not going to win every game. That is part of football. The teams that we line up against are doing everything they can to win games as well. It is going to be a battle week in and week out. Manny has the full support of myself and I know of our institution.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“... I am very confident in his ability to take this program where we all want it to go and that is competing for ACC and National Championships. The games haven’t gone the way that we would have drawn it up but the future is one that we all are confident in where it is going and Manny is the guy to take us there.

“Well, I think the reality is that we are 3-4 and need to focus on the remaining five games and do everything we can to win each and every one of those. It has been a disappointing journey to this point. You look at each one of our losses and I think you can realistically say, `Hey, if this one play went the way that it normally would, then we would end up in a different spot.’

“You could say that we could be 7-0 or 5-2 or whatever it is, [but] the reality is that we are 3-4 and that is what we are moving forward from. We have five games ahead of us starting on Saturday with Pittsburgh and the focus of coach Diaz and the entire staff, players is to go up to Pittsburgh and find a way to get a victory and come back home.”

Added James: “Football is the biggest piece of the puzzle and everyone here understands that, starting with President [Julio] Frenk and the board of trustees. Everyone recognizes the important role that football plays in really our athletic program’s overall success. Part of that is making sure that our facilities are on par with the rest of the country. And I think with the improvements we’ve made, we have put it to a point where a kid is going to come in here and not be able to check the box. We’re not going to have all the things some programs have. I don’t feel we need those things.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL