High-profile local corner, running back among expected visitors for Miami-Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes wrap up a five-game homestand Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which means another opportunity to bring some high-profile recruits to Miami Gardens. The most notable one this week is probably one of the Hurricanes’ newest major targets.

Jalen Harrell, a four-star cornerback in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2020, said he plans to be at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, just days after he decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hialeah Champagnat Catholic defensive back initially orally committed to Florida State in April, picking the Seminoles over Miami, the Clemson Tigers and others. He backed off his pledge Tuesday, and the Hurricanes immediately jumped into strong contention for the local athlete. Following decommitments from defensive backs Jaiden Francois and Justin Hodges this month, Miami might be the favorite to land the 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, and the Hurricanes will get to make the first impression.

Harrell isn’t the only high-profile local player slated to be in the crowd Saturday for the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Henry Parrish, a three-star running back from Miami Columbus, also said he expects to be in attendance. Committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers, Parrish is one of the most productive running backs in the state and Miami has made him an offer him, even though the Hurricanes have never made him a priority target.

The 5-10 183-pound senior is, however, a classmate of Elijah Roberts, a four-star defensive end committed to Miami. The Hurricanes have had interest in finding a tailback to pair with five-star running back Donald Chaney Jr. in the 2020 recruiting class, and Parrish is a logical target to try to flip.

Take a look at some of the other 2020 prospects slated to be in attendance for the Hurricanes’ final home game of October:

Jalen Harrell, four-star CB, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

Westley Neal, three-star DT, Miami Gulliver Prep

Henry Parrish, three-star RB, Miami Columbus (Pittsburgh commit)

Xavier Restrepo, three-star ATH, Deerfield Beach*

Antonio Smith, three-star G, Ocala Vanguard*

Brian Balom, three-star S, Miramar*