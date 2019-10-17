Mompremier named ACC Preaseason Player of Year, Hurricanes picked fourth in poll

The University of Miami’s #32 Beatrice Mompremier drives past FSU’s #15 Kiah Gillespie as the University of Miami women’s basketball team hosts FSU on Sunday, February 24, 2019. pfarrell@miamiherald.com

University of Miami center Beatrice Mompremier was named Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, and the Hurricanes women’s basketball team was picked to finish fourth in the ACC by league coaches and fifth by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Mompremier, who attended Miami Senior High, ranked fifth in the nation with 25 double-doubles last season and ninth with 12.2 rebounds per game. She was a first-team All-ACC pick for 2018-19, an AP All-American Honorable Mention and one of five finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year.

She is just the second Hurricane in program history to be named ACC Preseason Player of the Year. The other was Shenise Johnson, who received the honor as a senior in 2011-12.

Mompremier, a redshirt senior, considered entering the WNBA draft last spring, but chose to return to UM for her final season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“While my dream is to play in the WNBA, I think I have a lot of improvements I can make before moving to that level,” she said. “I’m excited to return to Miami for another season and not only work on my skills, but compete alongside my teammates and continue to pursue our goals.”

Mompremier, 6-4, ranks in the top three among returning ACC players in scoring (16.7 points per game) and rebounding (12.2 rebounds per game). She was the only ACC basketball player named to the 2019 U.S. Pan American Games roster and also earned an invitation to practice with the U.S. National Team during its training camp in Coral Gables.

Miami was picked to finish fourth by league coaches, behind Louisville, NC State and Florida State. The Canes open their season on Nov. 10 at home against Jackson State at 3 p.m., and play 10 of their first 12 games at home.