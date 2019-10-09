Miami Hurricanes name N’Kosi Perry starting quarterback for Virginia game

SHARE COPY LINK

The Miami Hurricanes will have a new starting quarterback Friday when they face the No. 20 Virginia Cavaliers on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. Sort of.

N’Kosi Perry will get the start at quarterback, Manny Diaz said Wednesday, with fellow quarterback Jarren Williams still dealing with an injury, which has had him limited in practice this week in Coral Gables.

“I just want to take all the suspense out of it, we’re going to start N’Kosi Perry at quarterback on Friday night,” the coach said inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility after practice wrapped up. “Jarren Williams is dealing with an upper-extremity issue that leaves him less than 100 percent. We think N’Kosi gives us a chance to win. I think we all saw last Saturday the improvement in his game. And we’re excited to get behind him, ride behind him, and find a way to beat a very well coached and tough-minded Virginia football team.”

Diaz said Williams is still the starting quarterback, though, and the change is due to the quarterback’s injury. Williams was “limited” in practice once again Wednesday, Diaz said.

“Jarren’s our guy. N’Kosi’s our starter,” Diaz said.

Perry started six games as a redshirt freshman last year, splitting time with former quarterback Malik Rosier in a rocky 2018 season. He was one of three quarterbacks vying for the starting job in the preseason, but was ultimately beaten out by Williams, who started the first five games of the season for Miami.

Williams, however, told ESPN ahead of the Hurricanes’ 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday he was dealing with a shoulder injury and the quarterback lasted less than a quarter in Miami Gardens. The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) lifted Williams from the game in the first quarter after the redshirt freshman started 4 of 7 with 47 yards and three interceptions.

Perry took over immediately after Williams’ third turnover with Miami trailing 14-0 and nearly led a miraculous comeback. The quarterback went 28 of 47 for 422 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Hurricanes fell behind 28-0 in the first half before tying the game at 35-35 with a little more than three minutes remaining.