Miami quarterback Jarren Williams not practicing Tuesday. Tate Martell takes snaps

SHARE COPY LINK

University of Miami starting quarterback Jarren Williams was sidelined and working individually with a trainer on Tuesday during the first part of the 20-minute viewing period.

Williams then exited the main part of the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, where the Canes practiced because of heavy rain, and entered the weight room.

Meanwhile, former quarterback Tate Martell, who was converted to a receiver after he lost the quarterback race in fall camp, took snaps during practice and threw passes along with usual backup N’Kosi Perry and the other quarterbacks lower on the depth chart.

The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are preparing for No. 20 Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ). The game is 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The quarterback situation was already in flux, as coach Manny Diaz and offensive coordinator Dan Enos indicated Monday that they would be closely studying how Williams has responded to being pulled after throwing three interceptions in the first quarter Saturday of the Canes’ loss to Virginia Tech.

During the ESPN broadcast of UM”s loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, ESPN reported that Williams had told them the week heading into the game that he had a sore right shoulder/arm. Williams entered the locker room some time after he was pulled Saturday and later returned, but did not play.

On Monday, during the weekly UM news conference, the Miami Herald asked offensive coordinator Dan Enos how Williams’ arm was doing, in light of the ESPN report, and Enos said he couldn’t talk about that.

“I can’t comment too much about the injury standpoint factor,’’ Enos said.

Perry came in and completed 28 of 47 passes for four touchdowns and a career-high 422 yards, with one interception.

Diaz indicated Monday that Williams would go into the week as the starter, but left the door open for Perry to get the start should Williams falter.

Reporters will not have access to any coaches after practice Tuesday.