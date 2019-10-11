The Miami Hurricanes make kicker change — at least for extra points — against Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes rush the field to start the game as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Hurricanes went with redshirt sophomore kicker Turner Davidson to kick their first extra point against Virginia instead of sophomore Bubba Baxa, who has struggled this season with five made field goals on nine attempts,15 for 17 on extra points. Baxa missed an extra point in Miaimi’s loss to Virginia Tech, which would have given the Canes a one-point lead in the final minutes.

In his first game action of the season, Davidson, a walk-on, converted an extra point attempt on the Hurricanes’ opening drive. Baxa still took the kickoff following the touchdown and kicked the ball through the end zone for a touchback.

N’Kosi Perry starts hot

N’Kosi Perry came out on fire.

In his first start of the season, the redshirt sophomore went 5 of 6 for 67 yards and a touchdown on his first drive. Perry also added 13 yards on the ground, including a crucial fourth-down conversion in Virginia territory.

A combination of poor protection and drops were the passing game’s downfall. Since the first drive, Perry has completed 29 percent of his passes for negative-6 yards for the rest of the half.

This & That

▪ The Hurricanes wore their all-white Parley for the Oceans uniforms for the first time this season. The jerseys are made 70 percent from a material transformed from fishing nets and other nylon trash found in oceans and other aquatic environments. Miami wore similar jerseys for its season opener against the LSU Tigers last season.

▪ The Hurricanes blocked their first field goal of the season. Defensive tackle Pat Bethel was credited with the block and recovery of Virginia’s 38-yard attempt in the second quarter.

▪ With 2:46 left in the second quarter, UVA’s starting cornerback Bryce Hall went down with what appeared a lower left leg injury. The preseason All-American senior had to be carted off.

▪ The San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and New York Giants all had scouts in attendance.

▪ Wide receiver K.J. Osborn, offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr., linebacker Michael Pinckney and safety Amari Carter were Miami’s captains.