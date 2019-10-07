Manny Diaz can’t take it anymore: ‘I’m going to change my role in coaching the defense’

SHARE COPY LINK

That didn’t take long.

With the Miami Hurricanes reeling after starting the football season 2-3, coach Manny Diaz — UM’s highly successful former defensive coordinator — proclaimed on Monday during his segment on WQAM radio that he has informed the team he is changing his role on defense.

What role that is, exactly, Diaz refused to say. But he made it clear that the poor play on crucial defensive plays will no longer be tolerated. He also never mentioned his first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker, though he said he has “great trust and faith in our defensive staff’’ and “our staff knows what they’re doing.’’

The play of the defense, Diaz said, has been “completely unacceptable.’’

UM is coming off a 42-35 home loss to Virginia Tech and meets Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division leader No. 20 Virginia (4-1, 2-0) at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It’s the quickest 21-0 we’ve seen in a long time,’’ WQAM host Joe Rose told Diaz. “What’s the problem with the defense.’’

“What is completely unacceptable has been the play of our defense,’’ Diaz said. “Even the way we righted the ship on offense we gave ourselves a chance to win. But the play the defense the way we were, to not be able to make a stop at any of those sudden-change situations. That has been the part that has been, even going back to the North Carolina game, the most disappointing part to me..

“I made some changes yesterday. I’m going to change my role in coaching the defense. The players were made aware of that yesterday. I’m not going to get into any details of exactly what that means. That’s going to be an internal thing for the rest of the week going forward, but my role in terms of my connection with the defense is going to change here going forward.”

Will there be changes in personnel, Diaz was asked by Rose. And what about the scheme?

Diaz: “We’ve had some players that we’ve counted on for a long time that played very poorly. And the thing that jumps out is the attention to detail in terms of the guys and the manner in terms of… You know defense is all about being connected to one another and it’s about trusting each other and to do that you’ve got to have some greater thing that you’re accountable to. And there are some things we built here since we’ve been here in 2016 that this group of players has allowed to evaporate and that’s completely unacceptable.

“We’ve worked too hard to build a standard of how we play defense here at Miami and there’s no way I’m going to sit here and watch this group of players go in there….”

“There’s not a lack of effort,’’ Diaz continued. “They’re all trying, but what ends up happening is when we start losing our attention to detail and people start playing outside the framework of the way this thing was designed it starts to look the way it is looking.

“So there has got to be an immediate shift in accountability and that started in our meeting and in our practice last night. “

The Canes ended last season fourth nationally in total defense (278.9 yards allowed per game), first in passing yards allowed (135.6), first in team tackles for loss (10.5 a game), first in third-down conversion percentage, ninth in team sacks and 16th in turnovers gained.

The Canes are now 49th in passing yards allowed (204.6), but have been badly hurt by big passes that helped to plunge the dagger at the end of games. They’re seventh in rushing defense, but allowed first-time starter Hendon Hooker to run for 76 yards and a 12-yard touchdown on them in the Hokies’ victory. The defensive pressure on the quarterback has not seemed nearly as intense as last season, and with elusive UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins unafraid to run, the challenge becomes that much greater Friday.

On the quarterback front, Diaz indicated redshirt freshman Jarren Williams, who threw three interceptions in the first quarter Saturday, is going into the week as the starter, but opened the door for backup redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry, depending on what happens leading up to the Virginia game.

“Jarren’s our guy,’’ Diaz told WQAM’s Zach Krantz. “We talked about how important it is to have a guy, right? “However, this is an important week for Jarren to see how he responds. Jarren could have gone back in the game on Saturday but we thought N’Kosi went in there and gave us a spark and obviously gave us a chance to win.

“I have been saying since August that we felt like coming out of camp that all three quarterbacks would give us a chance to win. I think what everyone is seeing on that side of the ball is the way this offense is structured, if the quarterback gets the ball to where the ball is supposed to go, there are plays already made. And we saw that.

“...The team has always known that we can win with any of these guys at quarterback so we still believe in Jarren, but now everyone will be watching to see how Jarren shakes off what happened last week at quarterback. Shake it off. Lets get back in, lets go.”

Krantz ended the interview by asking one more time “Is it still the plan that Jarren Williams will start?”

Diaz’s response: “Yeah. Jarren will go into practice tomorrow as our guy and like I said, we will watch him and see how he responds. ...The team knows we can win with Jarren. Everyone has seen what Jarren can do. That’s why we have total confidence in him.

“But they also know N’Kosi can come in there and make things happen as well.”

▪ More news: Diaz revealed that walk-on backup kicker Camden Price missed last game and will be unavailable for the Virginia game as well, but did not reveal why. He acknowledged the poor kicking of scholarship player Bubba Baxa and said “all we can do is create as much competition as possible... It will affect some of our red zone fourth down decisions on field goals we’re going to kick.’’