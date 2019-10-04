Blue-chip local OLB, 2 All-Americans from Jacksonville area set to visit for Miami-VT

SHARE COPY LINK

Ruben Hyppolite II, the No. 2 linebacker in Broward County for the Class of 2020, is still committed to the Maryland Terrapins, but he’s at least continuing to give the Miami Hurricanes a strong look.

A four-star outside linebacker in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Hyppolite is slated to attend his third straight Miami game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday when the Hurricanes host the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The McArthur senior was also in Miami Gardens twice in September to watch Miami beat the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and Central Michigan Chippewas, and said he’ll make it three in a row Saturday.

Hyppolite orally committed to Maryland back in April, but has visited the Hurricanes at least four times since making his pledge.

The 6-foot, 225-pound athlete has also expressed interest in officially visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions, although he continues to say his commitment to the Terrapins is strong.

Hyppolite isn’t the only blue-chip prospect Miami will host Saturday.

Defensive end Chantz Williams and tackle Jalen Rivers, a pair of four-star commits from Orange Park Oakleaf, will make the trip down from the Jacksonville metropolitan area to watch the Hurricanes play for the first time in 2019, Williams said. The Under Armour All-Americans committed in July and June, respectively, and have remained firm in their commitments from afar.

The Hurricanes, however, will not host Canadian tight end Theo Johnson for an official visit, as was originally planned. The four-star prospect from Holy Names High School in Windsor, Ontario, announced last month he planned to visit Miami this weekend, but the senior has since narrowed his focus and dropped the Hurricanes from consideration, Holy Names coach Rob McIntyre said.

Issiah Walker Jr., arguably Miami’s top target overall this cycle, also won’t be in attendance. The four-star tackle from Norland said he is heading up to Gainesville for the No. 10 Florida Gators’ game against the No. 7 Auburn Tigers.

Still, the Hurricanes have a strong list of anticipated visitors as they kick off six straight weeks of Atlantic Coast Conference play. Take a look at some of the 2020 prospects expecting to be there:

Donald Chaney Jr., 5-star RB, Belen Jesuit*

Chantz Williams, 4-star DE, Orange Park Oakleaf*

Jalen Rivers, 4-star T, Orange Park Oakleaf*

Marcus Fleming, 4-star WR, Northwestern*

Ruben Hyppolite II, 4-star OLB, McArthur (Maryland commit)

Tre’von Riggins, 3-star DT, St. Petersburg Lakewood*

Westley Neal, 3-star DT, Gulliver Prep

AJ Mathis, 3-star OLB, Largo*

Xavier Restrepo, 3-star ATH, Deerfield Beach*

Antonio Smith, 3-star G, Ocala Vanguard*

*—Miami commit