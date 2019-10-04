Podcast: What to expect from Nesta Silvera, Bubba Bolden. Plus the Lingard conundrum

SHARE COPY LINK

The Miami Hurricanes are back from their bye week and the most critical stretch of their schedule is here. It begins Saturday, when Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium for a crucial Atlantic Coast Conference matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies, and continues next Friday with another game in Miami Gardens against the No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers.

The theme this week for the Hurricanes: Don’t overlook Virginia Tech, even after the Hokies were blown out 45-10 by the Duke Blue Devils on Friday in Blacksburg, Virginia.

David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, break down much more than just one game on the latest episode of the Eye on the U podcast, though. Miami (2-2, 0-1) is also finally maybe back at full strength. Wilson and Degnan discuss what Hurricanes fans should be expecting from some of their newly healthy defensive players, like defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera and linebacker Patrick Joyner.

Miami will also finally get Bubba Bolden on the field. What should people be expecting from the former Southern California Trojans safety this weekend and moving forward? Hopes are high for the defensive back, who was a Parade All-American at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, before he played one season in Los Angeles.

The bye week last week also means plenty of time for idle speculation, which meant the rumor mill was in full spin. The subject this year has been running back Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2018 who has yet to play in 2019 after suffering a serious knee injury as a freshman in 2018. How much should people be worried about Lingard as a transfer candidate? And how much would a transfer really matter considering how little he has played since he arrived in Coral Gables?