Reeling Miami commits five turnovers, falls at home in dramatic loss to Virginia Tech 

The New Miami seemed ancient, tired and tattered — until it mounted a furious comeback in the second half Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium for a nearly improbable, almost miraculous comeback.

Nearly and almost.

But despite the Hurricanes scoring five of the last seven touchdowns and tying the score at 35, the Virginia Tech Hokies scored with 1:03 left to seal a nerve-racking 42-35 victory.

Coach Manny Diaz’s honeymoon likely ended Saturday only five games into his first college football head-coaching tenure, as the Hokies — 14-point underdogs — came into UM’s house and dominated the Hurricanes the first half before the Canes awakened from their stupor in front of an announced crowd of 53,183.

By the end of the first quarter it was 21-0 Virginia Tech, with the Canes committing four turnovers on their first four drives: the first three interceptions of quarterback Jarren Williams’ career and a fumble by receiver Mike Harley. All three of the Hokies’ touchdowns came after the UM errors.

By halftime it was 28-7 after a Hail Mary by backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry bounced off a pack of players into UM receiver Mark Pope’s arms on the final play of the second quarter. Perry also threw an interception, but the Hokies did not turn it into points.

UM went on to score four of the next six touchdowns — a 6-yard completion by Perry (who replaced Williams at 3:19 of the first quarter) to Brevin Jordan; a 13-yard completion by Perry to Jeff Thomas; a 25-yard pass by Perry to Thomas with 4:55 left in the game, punctuated by a two-yard conversion plunge by DeeJay Dallas; and a 62-yard rush by Dallas to make it 35-35 with 3:16 left.

But Deshawn McClease’s 3-yard rush late in the fourth quarter was all the Hokies would need, despite the Canes driving as far as the VT 10-yard line and having two shots to score in the final five seconds.

Miami dropped to 2-3 and 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, both of its losses particularly damaging because they came against fellow Coastal Division opponents. The Canes are 4-8 in their past 12 games dating to Virginia last October — the team that leads the Coastal and will meet UM next Friday in another nationally televised game at Hard Rock.

The Hokies (3-2, 1-2), who finished 6-7 last year and one week ago suffered their worst loss at home in 45 years, had lost six of their past seven games to Power 5 opponents before they sent the Hurricanes tumbling Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker had a memorable first career start Saturday, completing 10 of 20 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns to Dalton Keene. Hooker also ran for a 12-yard touchdown.

Perry completed 28 of 47 passes for a career-high 422 yards and four touchdowns, with the interception.

Williams was 4 of 7 for 47 yards, with his three picks.

Diaz, who called it an “insane’’ game, likely didn’t see this coming when he was named Miami’s 25th head coach in December. He said his Hurricanes were feeling “pretty awful’’ in the post-game locker room.

The Virginia game next week will be the fourth of UM’s five-game homestand, its longest single-season homestand since 1987.

