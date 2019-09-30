Blake Baker expects changes in the Hurricanes’ defense this week. This is what he said

‘All our guys can do a good job playing press man,’ says UM defensive coordinator University of Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker talks to the media during a press conference at the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker talks to the media during a press conference at the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, September 30, 2019.

A lot has changed since Miami Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator Blake Baker took over ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

The team lost its leading tackler in defensive back Jaquan Johnson, in addition to defensive lineman Joe Jackson, who recorded a team-high 8.5 sacks. And after ranking first in the nation in passing yards allowed last year, Miami ranks 49th against the pass through four games.

In his weekly press conference, Baker spoke about the Hurricanes’ defensive struggles and some of the differences in the Hurricanes’ coverages from last season to now.

Miami plays much more man-to-man coverage this year, compared to under then-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz when the Hurricanes played zone nearly 50 percent of the time. Baker said the reason for the change in the team’s defensive approach is a combination of the team’s personnel, and how they’ve adjusted for the run-pass-option.

“I think with as much RPO game out there in college football, that’s a common answer from a defensive coordinator standpoint,” Baker said. “Obviously, you have to have the guys that can do that, and I believe we do, and then also, just maybe from a personnel standpoint, who we have, I think all our guys can do a good job playing press-man, so it’s probably a combination of the two.”

Despite a run defense that allows just 2.06 yards per rush (sixth-lowest yards per attempt allowed), the Hurricanes’ struggling secondary is allowing 209.8 passing yards per game (6.66 yards per attempt).

The defensive staff has tried different options. With sophomore Gurvan Hall starting all four games at safety, Amari Carter and Robert Knowles have shared time at the position opposite him.

Hall leads the team with 28 tackles (13 solo), and he has a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss, while Knowles and Carter have 17 tackles and 12 tackles, respectively.

The secondary will get a needed boost Saturday against Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2 ACC) with the addition of redshirt sophomore safety Bubba Bolden, who transferred from USC after the 2018 season.

“I think for sure from a depth standpoint they can provide a huge boost for us,” Baker said of the two additions to the defense. “But also, just a spark. Their energy, they both had two really good weeks of practice. I think their role is gonna be determined through the flow of the game, so I can’t give you a snap count on either one of them, but both of them have played really, really well the last two weeks in practice and they both have a really good energy about them.

“I expect to see both of them on the field on Saturday.”

Though the Hurricanes No. 13 defense has barely looked like the dominant force that many had grown accustomed to in the past, it has had success in stopping the run and getting off the field on third down.

Miami is ranked fourth in the country in third down defense and No. 6 against the run, allowing 59.8 rushing yards per game.

Baker said he thinks the team played well on third down all year until last week’s matchup against Central Michigan. The Chippewas converted on six of 10 third downs, which is the highest third-down conversion percentage the Hurricanes have allowed all season.

Baker took responsibility for the defensive breakdowns against Central Michigan during Monday’s press conference.

“I don’t think we necessarily had a great game plan going into it,” he said. “Credit Central Michigan. I thought they did a better job coaching than I did. So it starts with me. I think, looking at it, and really having a bye week and looking at the entire season, I think we identified multiple things that we can do better, especially as a play caller.

“I expect to see some different things on Saturday in our third-down package.”

This and that

▪ Baker said he’s been pleased with Gregory Rousseau’s production on the field.

Rousseau played the most snaps that he has all season against Central Michigan, and Baker said that’s a result of Rousseau getting more comfortable with what the coaches have asked of him.

And Baker said he expects that he’ll continue to play more as he continues to produce on the field.

▪ Cornerback Christian Williams has impressed Baker.

He said the freshman has shown more improvement than any of the other first-year guys from a competitive edge standpoint.

Baker added that he and fellow freshman Te’Cory Couch still need to get a better understanding of the defense and the adjustments that the coaches make during the games, but they’ve built confidence with the defensive staff each week.