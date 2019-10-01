Miami coach Manny Diaz: ‘We are probably as healthy as we’ve been’ — knock on wood

SHARE COPY LINK

Manny Diaz said Monday the Miami Hurricanes are as healthy as they have been all season, and it showed on the practice field Tuesday in Coral Gables.

Every injured Miami player without a long-term absence expected was out at Greentree Practice Fields as the Hurricanes continued preparations before they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday in Miami Gardens. Running back Lorenzo Lingard, wide receiver Mark Pope, defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, linebacker Patrick Joyner and striker Gilbert Frierson were all full participants for the portion of practice open to reporters.

“We are probably as healthy as we’ve been,” Diaz said and then knocked on his wooden podium inside the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence. “Nesta Silvera’s been out there practicing, so it’s good to have those guys back.”

Lingard, Silvera and Joyner all have not yet played this season, although Lingard has dressed for three of the Hurricanes’ first four games, and Diaz said the tailback was cleared to play ahead of Miami’s 17-12 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas last month. Lingard, a former five-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, is not listed on the Hurricanes’ two-deep depth chart.

Silvera and Joyner both sustained preseason injuries, which kept them out for the first month of the season. In July, Miami announced Silvera was having foot surgery and Joyner had sustained a lower leg injury. Both returned to practice last week, and defensive coordinator Blake Baker said he expects Silvera to return to live action this weekend against Virginia Tech. Baker did not specify whether he expects Joyner to return.

Silvera could immediately join the rotation at defensive tackle. Joyner, although he isn’t listed on the two-deep depth chart, has a chance to be the Hurricanes’ top reserve at linebacker with fellow linebacker Zach McCloud now planning to redshirt.

Pope and Frierson were both full participants Tuesday, after they spent at least part of practice Wednesday working off to the side with strength and conditioning coach David Feeley. Pope, who sat out the Central Michigan win with a left foot injury, has five catches for 104 yards in a reserve role this year. Frierson, the backup striker, has six tackles, 1 1/2 tackles for loss and three passes defended this year.